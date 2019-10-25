ROCKY MOUNT — Close high school football games serve to magnify individual plays. Inaccurate touchdown conversion kicks may only cost one point, but occasionally, that one absent score can be all the difference in the outcome.
That more or less was what was going through Lord Botetourt kicker Mikey Rago’s head Friday after he misdirected the conversion following the Cavaliers’ second touchdown against host Franklin County.
Rago had even more to think about when a two-point pass attempt following the third LB score was broken up by the Eagles’ Jacob Stockton, leaving the Cavaliers two points behind in the second half and a lot of football still to play.
“I was thinking I need to come out for my team and not miss another one,” Rago said.
The Cavaliers never scored another touchdown against the stingy and determined Franklin County defense, but Rago did eventually have a potential 32-yard go-ahead field goal to make. He was up to the job.
The kick was firm and true and was all the difference in a 22-21 thriller that kept the Cavaliers’ undefeated season going. It was also Rago’s first field goal of the season.
“The extra point was a little bit wrong all the way around,” he said. “It just did not go that well. With the field goal, everything went smoothly just the way it is supposed to go.”
Lord Botetourt coach Jamie Harless took a practical approach to the botched PAT and the beautiful field goal.
“I’ll trade one point for three all day long,” he said.
Lord Botetourt, Timesland’s No. 1-ranked team, moved to 8-0 overall and 3-0 in the Blue Ridge District. Franklin County (4-4, 1-2) was blanked 21-0 by Northside a week ago and got pretty much nothing done. After a week’s tough series of practices, the Eagles looked like a totally different group.
The home team scored all 21 points in the second quarter including 14 in the last 1 minute 40 seconds before intermission. That flurry was a result of a blocked punt and two sensational TD pass es from quarterback Joshua Luckett to wide receiver Garrett Garman.
There was 11:55 remaining to stage another comeback after Rago’s go-ahead boot.
One Eagles possession ended with a Luckett interception — the only turnover of the well-played game by both sides. The second and last Franklin County drive fizzled upon reaching the Cavaliers 49, largely because of a 10-yard loss on a sack of Luckett. The Cavaliers then ran out the clock.
“One of our best pass protection people all week in practice is the one who got beat,” Eagles coach J.R. Edwards said. “You’re in a football game, you’ve got to make plays. You have to do your job.”
Franklin County outgained LB 246-229 with both teams earning 11 first downs. Luckett completed 6 of 13 passes for 108 yards, including TD strikes to Garman for 42 and 44 yards. Garman finished with four receptions for 99 yards.
Freshman running back Jahylen Lee continued to impress while replacing the suspended Jayron Smith, gaining 129 yards on 23 carries. Edwards said there was a possibility Smith would returen to the lineup but offered no guarantees.
The Cavaliers did themselves no harm offensively, getting 104 yards on the ground from Hunter Rice in his first game back from an injury and a pair of scoring runs from quarterback James-Ryan Salvi. The cool-headed Salvi also threw a 44-yard scoring pass to Dalton Breese as LB closed to 21-19.
The Cavs are good at finding different ways to succeed.
“We pride ourselves on making [the opponent] play with great technique,” Harless said. “I think Franklin County and us — I mean, hold a mirror up guys — our colors are the same, I think the philosophies are the same. They played a great game. Hats off to them.
“We beat a great football team tonight.”
