There was no mud, no rain and for the second year in a row, very few points.
But there was plenty of motivation Friday night with first place in the Three Rivers District on the line, and visiting Radford took it with a 13-7 comeback victory over Glenvar.
The Bobcats clinched the Three Rivers title last year with a road win over the Highlanders in the mud.
This time on Glenvar’s new artificial turf, Radford (7-1, 4-0) got the job done again as a 46-yard touchdown run by quarterback Zane Rupe and two field goals by Connor Lytton in the second half sealed the deal.
The injury-riddled Bobcats — who lost starters P.J. Prioleau and Justice Marshall to season-ending injuries in August — need wins over Floyd County and Carroll County to wrap up the district title.
“We’ve had a lot of adversity all year long,” Radford coach Matthew Saunders said. “Our kids battle. We have a good football team. We’ve had to learn to play with what we’ve got.”
Radford had more penalty yards (52) than total offense (48) in the first half as Glenvar (4-4, 3-1) took a 7-0 lead into the break on a 2-yard run by Colby Street with 4:47 left in the second quarter.
Despite having possession on the Highlanders’ side of the field in the first half, the Bobcats spun their wheels.
“I knew we were in the game, and I just knew we could pull it out,” Rupe said.
Rupe wasted little time getting Radford on track.
On the opening play of the Bobcats’ first series of the second half, he found a hole around right end and sprinted 46 yards to tie the game.
The TD came when Glenvar’s star linebacker and leading tackler Street was getting his left ankle taped on the sideline.
“I did know he was on the sideline, but I just saw good blocks and cut it in,” said Rupe, who finished with 67 yards on 14 carries.
Lytton boomed a kickoff for a touchback, a common sight as Glenvar started no second-half possession outside its 20.
A quick three-and-out by the Radford defense led to a 46-yard field goal by Lytton on the first play of the fourth quarter and a 10-7 lead.
“He can kick if from anywhere,” Saunders said. “I feel comfortable from 50.”
Radford nearly put the game away on its next possession.
A holding penalty nullified a 23-yard run by Rupe to the end zone, but the Bobcats still reached the Glenvar 3. The Highlanders stiffened, and Radford summoned Lytton for a 20-yard field goal and a 13-7 lead with 5:55 to play.
“I thought our defense was playing good,” Saunders said of his decision not to go for a touchdown. “With him kicking off, it puts [the opponent] in a bind starting off from the 20.”
Glenvar mounted a furious finish.
Street took a screen pass from Aiden Wolk 35 yards, and a roughing the passer penalty added 15 more.
Suddenly the Highlanders were on the Radford 30.
Glenvar reached the 13, where Street was stopped for 2 yards on third-and-4 on a shoestring tackle by freshman David Woodward.
On fourth-and-2 from the 11, Wolk tossed a swing pass to Street, who appeared to make a catch, but Tyrel Dobson disrupted the play and the ball hit the turf.
Street picked up the ball, but the pass was ruled incomplete, allowing the Bobcats to run out the clock.
“I don’t really now, it was all a blur,” Street said. “They made the call and that’s what it was.
“Radford came out and played a great game. I’m proud of all my guys. We played hard. We played tough. Hopefully, we’ll get to see them again in the playoffs.”
Glenvar’s leading rusher Bradey Loder left the game with a knee injury after gaining just 6 yards on six carries in the first half.
The Highlanders managed just 95 yards of total offense against a Radford defense led by end Ethan Hoffman and down linemen Ben Cox and Kip Green.
Glenvar defensive back Nick Sebolt had two interceptions.
“They’re good up front,” Street said. “They’re big. They’re strong, which is new. Usually Radford is a really athletic team that’s good in space, but this year they’ve brought it up front.”
Glenvar coach Kevin Clifford said Loder’s injury does not appear serious.
“We don’t know,” he said. “Right now they don’t think it’s catastrophic. Hopefully, he’ll be fine.
“It was a great high school football game. We were on the minus side of the field almost the entire night. To hold them to 13 points, we really played well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.