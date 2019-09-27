DUBLIN — It was a matchup of the Pulaski County rushing game against the air attack of Cave Spring on Friday night in Dublin.
In the end, the Cougars’ ground game prevailed as Gage Mannon finished with 158 rushing yards to lead a 49-12 victory over the Knights.
Pulaski County compiled 332 yards on the ground while holding the Knights to minus-23 rushing yards, forcing Cave Spring to go to the air almost exclusively.
The contest got off to a sluggish start for the Cougars when on the game’s opening possession Pulaski County quarterback Ajani McCloud was picked off by Cave Spring’s R.J. Chaustre, who returned the pick 72 yards for a score to give the Knights an early 6-0 lead after the extra point kick was no good.
Special teams led the Cougars back into the game moments later. After the Knights stopped the Pulaski County offense, Cave Spring muffed a punt at its own 46, which was recovered by the Cougars.
Eight plays later, Pulaski County cashed in on the mistake when Mannon scored his first touchdown of the night on a 1-yard run to make it 7-6 with 1:17 left in the first quarter.
The Cougars’ next score came soon after a high snap to Knights punter Cameron Killinger went through his hands at the Cave Spring 23. The ball rolled all the way to the end zone where it was picked up by the Cougars’ John Lyman to make the score 14-6 with 37 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Pulaski County (5-0, 1-0) extended the lead to 21-6 midway through the second quarter on a 14-yard score from Mannon. But the Knights answered before the half as quarterback Lucas Duncan connected with Ethan Coates on an 11-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-12 at the break.
“We had a letdown defensively and let them score before the half,” Pulaski County coach Stephen James said.
Pulaski County had opportunities to make its halftime advantage wider in the first half but was plagued by three turnovers.
“It’s always frustrating when you know that you’re better than what you’re playing like we were in the first half,” Mannon said. “We were ready to come out and play in the second half and put it to them.”
The Cougars did just that on their opening drive of the third quarter, marching 56 yards in six plays as Mannon capped the drive off with a 1-yard TD run to make it 28-12 and start Pulaski’s run of 28 unanswered points to end the game.
“We missed a couple of things in the first half, but the kids persevered and kept getting after it,” James said.
Facing constant pressure in the pocket, Duncan finished with 117 passing yards going 12-for-28 through the air. He Also took numerous sacks, leaving his rushing total at minus-40 yards.
“We put up a fight for a while,” Cave Spring coach Tim Fulton said. “It was a physical, hard fought football game. We played hard and played to the end and I think even with the loss we got better tonight.”
