DUBLIN — The lights will come on Friday night at Pulaski County High School.
Not just the big bulbs that illuminate Kenneth Dobson Stadium.
The lights that send a jolt of pregame electricity through the Cougars are those that blaze a fiery trail down the long flight of concrete steps from the Louisa Chrisley Field House to Joel Hicks Field.
Tradition is evident at Pulaski County, and few schools can match the ceremonial march of maroon and gold-clad Pulaski County football players into battle, led by a community member carrying a giant flag emblazoned with a Cougar paw.
"I can't even explain it," Pulaski senior Austin Gallimore said. "I'm getting chill bumps just talking about it. Walking down in those lights, it takes my breath away."
Friday night when the Cougars descend the staircase, the team waiting on the other sideline will be the same opponent Pulaski County has played in every regular-season finale since 2003 — the Salem Spartans.
The Salem game is always circled on Pulaski's calendar, but this year it is in the middle of a bull's-eye.
Salem is 8-1 overall, 5-0 in the River Ridge District and rated No. 1 in the Region 4D playoff race.
The Cougars are 8-1 overall, 4-1 in the district and rated No. 2 in the region.
"It's always different when we play Salem," Gallimore said. "Everybody's mind is different.
It's going to definitely be a dogfight. The biggest man's going to come out.
"It's here now. We've just got to do our thing."
Thus far in 2019, that thing is defense.
Led by Gallimore and fellow senior Luke Russell from their inside linebacker positions, the Cougars have allowed just 51 points in their nine victories, holding three opponents without a touchdown.
The outlier was a 35-14 loss at Hidden Valley when Russell missed the game with an injury and the coaching staff shuffled the lineup.
"It killed me," Russell said. "We struggled a little bit because some people were out of position. We didn't come prepared for that game."
The Spartans have won 18 of the last 21 games against Pulaski with 10 wins in a row including last year's 21-13 victory in Salem.
Last week Salem smashed the same Hidden Valley team that defeated the Cougars -- 56-13.
Friday's game will be the first time Salem's Don Holter has faced Pulaski as a head coach, but Pulaski County counterpart Stephen James expects little to change.
Salem will bring the same physical, hard-nosed brand of football the series has featured since Hicks dueled on the sidelines against Willis White.
"They haven't changed a lot in a lot of years, and that's for good reason," James said. "They've had a lot of success. We've got our work cut out for us.
"You live for games like this. This is what you do all this work for. Playing against people that you think you should beat, it's good to get wins, but this is why you do it, for games like this that have a lot on line."
Pulaski's defensive front is backed up by the 5-foot-9, 200-pound Russell, who has 21 tackles for loss, and Gallimore (5-11, 185) who has 51 solo tackles and 17 1/2 TFLs.
Both are considering playing Division III football next year, Gallimore at Emory & Henry and Russell at Ferrum.
"They're aggressive. They're physical," James said. "They do a great job staying on their keys each week, making plays for us.
"Both of those guys are important cogs. We're small and quick. All 11 guys do a good job getting to the football. They like to play defense."
Gallimore and Russell said there is no magic formula to playing solid defense.
"We try to focus on everything we do," Gallimore said. "We come out every day in practice and we come to work. We love everything we do. We love it every day."
"It comes with coaching," Russell chimed in. "We're taught always to be positive. If something happens, just stay up. We're held to high standards. It's just fun."
While Pulaski dropped its 10th in a row to Salem in 2018, the Cougars scored a first-round Region 4D playoff win at George Washington before losing 28-21 to Blacksburg in a second-round game they trailed 28-0 late in the third quarter.
This Pulaski team has been on the local radar for some time.
"Everybody in the community has been talking about us since we were in the seventh and eighth grade," Gallimore said.
Russell remembers Pulaski football even longer.
Before he ever put on a uniform, he lined the steps to the field as his heroes embarked
"Since I was a little kid, I was sitting by those steps shaking hands with the older Cougars," he said. "I just imagined walking down those steps. That's the best moment. It's awesome."
