BLACKSBURG — Pulaski County’s football team didn’t score a touchdown until the final two minutes on Friday night, but by that time the Cougars had all the points they would need.
Two field goals by place-kicker Broc Simpson gave Pulaski County a lead it never relinquished, taking a 12-3 River Ridge District defensive slugfest over Blacksburg at Bill Brown Stadium.
The tone for the game was set in the first quarter when both teams advanced inside their opponent’s 20-yard line only to be denied points on both occasions.
Pulaski County (7-1, 3-1) recovered a muffed punt by the Bruins at the Blacksburg 22 midway through the opening quarter. The possession ended two plays later when Pulaski County quarterback A.J. McCloud was intercepted at the goal line by the Bruins’ Joshua Gholston.
The Bruins drove the ball on the ensuing drive 57 yards on eight plays, advancing to the Pulaski County 8. However, on fourth-and-1 , Blacksburg running back Brian Mitchell bobbled a direct shotgun snap and was stopped for no gain to end the threat.
Blacksburg (5-3, 2-2) did crack the scoreboard at the 3:41 mark of the second quarter when kicker James Poland connected on a 36-yard field goal to make it 3-0, but the Cougars had a response.
With just seven seconds left before the break, Simpson hit his first field goal on the night from 28 yards to tie things up at 3. The kick capped a 78-yard, 13-play drive.
Both teams were held scoreless in the third quarter, collecting only two first downs total in the period.
The Cougars finally moved ahead early in the fourth when Simpson knocked through a 27-yard field goal to make it 6-3 with 9:25 left.
“I knew that I had to be ready,” Simpson said. “The execution on the kick was great. I couldn’t have done it without my blockers.”
Simpson nearly doubled the lead later in the fourth when he was short on a 52-yard attempt after the Cougars had been called for a delay of game penalty that moved the kick back 5 yards.
“I hit a little under that one. I can get it next time,” Simpson said.
The Cougars crossed the goal line with 1:55 left, as Chris Shay barreled into the end zone from 3 yards out to make it 12-3.
Shay’s touchdown run was the culmination of a concerted effort by the Cougars to run the ball right at the Blacksburg defense. Shay finished the night with 92 yards on 22 carries, while backfield mate Keyontae Kennedy provided an additional 82 yards on 19 carries.
“We challenged them this week that we needed 4 yards a carry,” Pulaski County coach Stephen James said. “It was a great job by the kids.”
Defensively, the Cougars were dominant as well, particularly in the second half where they held the Bruins to minus-18 yards of offense.
“Everybody on our defense gets after it and it shows,” Pulaski County defensive back Gage Mannon said.
Blacksburg’s chances were also diminished in the second half when starting quarterback Luke Goforth was ruled out of the game at halftime by the Bruins’ medical staff due to an undisclosed injury.
Blacksburg coach Eddie Sloss, though, didn’t use Goforth’s absence as an excuse.
“We had a hard time today getting into an offensive rhythm,” Sloss said. “Pulaski County is very big and physical, and they came in with a good game plan. It was well-executed.”
