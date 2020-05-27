Mark Dixon, who averaged more than 10 wins a season in 10 seasons as the head football coach at Galax High School, has accepted the head coaching position at Pulaski County.
Dixon takes over for Stephen James, who announced May 15 that he was stepping down after six seasons.
Dixon, an offensive guard during his playing days at the University of Virginia, was captain of the Cavaliers’ 1993 team and a consensus first-team All-American.
He played professionally for Philadelphia, Atlanta and Miami during a five-year NFL career.
Dixon’s 2015 Galax team won a state championship and the Maroon Tide also reached the state final in 2011 and 2019.
“We’re very excited,” Pulaski athletic director Scott Vest said. “He’s highly qualified, he’s had a great deal of success and his record speaks for itself.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.