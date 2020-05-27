Mark Dixon, who averaged more than 10 wins a season in 10 seasons as the head football coach at Galax High School, has accepted the head coaching position at Pulaski County.

Dixon takes over for Stephen James, who announced May 15 that he was stepping down after six seasons.

Dixon, an offensive guard during his playing days at the University of Virginia, was captain of the Cavaliers’ 1993 team and a consensus first-team All-American.

He played professionally for Philadelphia, Atlanta and Miami during a five-year NFL career.

Dixon’s 2015 Galax team won a state championship and the Maroon Tide also reached the state final in 2011 and 2019.

“We’re very excited,” Pulaski athletic director Scott Vest said. “He’s highly qualified, he’s had a great deal of success and his record speaks for itself.”

