DUBLIN — Power football was touted as Pulaski County’s ticket to success this season.
On opening night, the Cougars delivered.
Combining tried and true high school football virtues that Pulaski County has always been known for — grind-it-out offense, solid special teams, strong kicking game, and relentless defense — the Cougars blanked visiting Northside 14-0.
The game was scoreless into the third quarter when a special teams big play turned the game around. Adding a touchdown shortly thereafter with the short field, then getting an insurance score in the fourth, Pulaski County did all the right things to give the team its best chance.
The shutout speaks for itself.
“Our defense played lights out,” Cougars coach Stephen James said. “We’ll go back and look at it and I’m sure there are some things we’ll need to clean up. But overall it was a great effort. They did a tremendous job keeping a talented team out of the end zone.”
The play of the game was Ethan Gallimore’s third quarter blocked punt that gave his team possession at the Vikings 21. The linebacker came off the edge and erased punter Jeremiah Peterson’s attempt.
“I ran right through my block,” he said. “I never blocked a punt before.”
The Cougars Jakari Finley was in the right spot for the recovery and made the most of it.
“It was huge,” James said. “Anytime you can get momentum with something like that, it’s big.” Added Northside coach Scott Fisher: “The blocked punt was a big momentum swing.”
Six snaps later, Pulaski County finally broke through to the end zone with a 2-yard Gage Mannon plunge.
Along with the great field position, the key to the short drive was quarterback Chris Shay’s 14-yard run on third and 8 from the 19. Shay is a senior who started in place of injured junior AJ McCloud, out with a shoulder injury.
“He did a good job and kept his composure,” James said of Shay.
Corvin Carter’s interception off Northside freshman Sidney Webb set the stage for the closing score. It was the only turnover of the game.
Keyontae Kennedy plowed over the goal line from the 3 on the first play of the fourth quarter. Broc Simpson belted his second point-after, to go with three punts for a 43.3 yard average and two unreturnable kickoffs.
On defense, Pulaski County limited its guests to 67 yards and six first downs.
“We have to do a better job of protecting our quarterback,” Fisher said. “They’re big and pushed us around the whole game. We’ll get better.”
Ethan Gallimore’s older brother Austin also started at linebacker.
“I am so proud of all my brothers on defense for getting that shutout,” Austin Gallimore said.
