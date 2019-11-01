Friday’s River Ridge District game between Pulaski County and host Patrick Henry was a quintessential clash of styles, with the Cougars’ vaunted defense facing off against the explosive offense of the Patriots.
Defense won out this time around.
Cougars sophomore running back Keyontae Kennedy finished with 137 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, while junior quarterback Ajani McCloud added 100 yards of total offense and two touchdowns in leading visiting Pulaski County to a 27-10 victory.
The Cougars (8-1, 4-1) more than tripled the Patriots in offensive yards at 325 to 103, racked up four sacks and forced two turnovers.
“We’ve been playing solid defense all year but we’ve finally gotten a little better on the offensive side of the ball and that’s been big for us,” said Pulaski County coach Stephen James, whose team reached the eight-win mark for the second straight season. “I’m just proud of the kids’ effort, tonight and all season long.”
Patrick Henry, and its big-play offense led by Timesland’s second-leading passer Roy Gunn, entered the game averaging nearly 33 points a game but quickly found themselves up against a stiff challenge.
The Cougars, who countered with a physical defense giving up just 9.5 points per game over their first eight contests, forced a fumble on the Patriots’ first play from scrimmage.
Pulaski County failed to take advantage of the early turnover, but the play set the tone for a first half that didn’t see its first touchdown until there was just over a minute left on the clock in the half.
The Cougars’ kicker Broc Simpson drilled two early field goals, while his Patriots counterpart George Langhammer added one, to set the score at 6-3 in favor of the visitors.
Pulaski County took over at its own 42 with 3:37 left in the half and went on a bruising eight-play touchdown drive on the back of Kennedy. The halfback rushed the ball six times for 32 yards on the series, including capping it off with an eight yard score that pushed the halftime lead to 13-3.
The second half started much the same as the first, as the Cougars waited one beat longer than Patrick Henry before fumbling on their second play.
Patrick Henry immediately took advantage, scoring on a bit of trickery, with Gunn throwing to receiver Trace Pedigo in the flat, only to have Pedigo throw the ball back across the field to Gunn, who followed a few blockers all the way down the field for a 42-yard touchdown.
The score cut the Pulaski County lead to 13-10, but the Cougars’ defense put the clamps on PH (6-4, 2-4) after the big play.
The teams traded turnovers on downs before McCloud recorded his first touchdown of the night on a 14-yard rushing score to boost the lead to 20-10.
After Gunn’s touchdown, the Patriots’ final four drives ended with three punts and an interception. None crossed the 50-yard line.
“I thought it was a very physical game, both teams brought it and played hard all night,” PH coach Alan Fiddler said. “They’ve got a great defense.”
McCloud added an insurance score with six minutes left in the game on a rush from one yard out on fourth down. But those points were just a sideshow to the Cougars’ defense down the stretch
“Defense is a huge part of our game, we know that if we can keep the other team off the scoreboard then that makes our job that much easier on offense,” McCloud said.
“Our team has matured and grown up so much from last year to this year, we’ve gotten better at playing all the way from the start of the game through the end.”
