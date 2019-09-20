Much has changed for Pulaski County football in recent years. A couple of things have stayed the same. Special teams and defense still wins games for the Cougars.
Pulaski County weathered a shocking injury on the opening kickoff, went quiet for three quarters, then came back to life with a fourth quarter rally and overtook host William Byrd for a 19-14 victory to remain undefeated.
Broc Simpson kicked a pair of field goals and the defense blanked the Terriers for the second half to set the stage for the win.
The winning drive for the Cougars started with a 22-yard completion from quarterback AJ McCloud to Chase Dotson. The march was extended three plays later on another McCloud completion, this one to Layne Suthers.
The winner was another McCloud strike, a catch and scoot to Gage Mannon, who made a nifty move in space to free himself for the 11-yard touchdown.
A two-point pass attempt was incomplete, which left it up to the defense to protect the five-point lead with three-plus minutes left. Again, the stoppers came through.
It was a long night all the way around and it took a while for the Cougars, who lost teammate Landon McDaniel on the opening kickoff with an apparent compound fracture of his lower leg. The player faced his gruesome injury with great courage throughout the ordeal.
“It was not good,” said Cougars coach Stephen James, whose team moved to 4-0. “The rest of our kids were in shell shock after that first play for a while and it showed. In the end, it was just a good job by the kids.”
The loss for Byrd (1-3) was its third in a row and was a tough one to take.
“I saw our kids get better tonight,” first year Terriers coach Brad Lutz said. “They played really, really hard. I am very proud of where we’re at right now. We’re improving week to week.
“This is the best team we’ve played and I feel like this is the best game we’ve played.”
Homecoming packed the stands on the Byrd side and the support never let up after Byrd took a 14-0 lead with 5 minutes, 3 seconds left in the first half.
The second of the two scores was a beauty, a 56-yard connection between left-handed quarterback Logan Baker and wide receiver Isaac Fix. Nathan Patrick belted the second of his two conversion kicks.
Byrd took the early lead after a Jacob Johnson interception at the Pulaski County 20. A 9-yard pass from Baker to Hunter Harris set up the touchdown, Josh Moore plowing in from 4 yards away.
The conversation in the Pulaski County dressing quarter during the break was a to-the-point affair.
“We just needed to come out and play like we’re capable,” James said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.