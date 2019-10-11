DUBLIN — With starting running back Gage Mannon out with a sprained right ankle, Pulaski County’s Chris Shay stepped in and took advantage of an opportunity on the football field.
Shay scored the Cougars’ only two touchdowns of the night as Pulaski County held off Christiansburg, 14-6, in a River Ridge District clash Friday night.
Mannon sustained the injury early in the Cougars’ 35-14 loss to Hidden Valley last week. Shay, a senior, said he knew immediately he would have to step in to fill the void.
“Last week when [Mannon] went down with an injury, I knew I had to pick it up because I was next man up,” Shay said.
Pulaski County (6-1, 2-1) got off to a fast start. On their opening possession, the Cougars went 59 yards in 10 plays and capped the drive off with Shay’s first score of the night on a 1-yard TD run to make it 7-0 at the 6:10 mark of the first quarter.
Shay credited the Cougars’ work over the past week for their fast start on Friday.
“We were coming off a tough loss last week and we were anxious to get back on the field,” Shay said. “I think we had our best week of practice this week.”
After the initial score, however, Christiansburg’s defense stiffened up and held the Cougars scoreless the remainder of the first half while giving up just three first downs in the process.
“Our defense just settled in and started executing their assignments,” Christiansburg coach Alex Wilkens said. “We just had to get use to the speed of the game and what they were doing.”
Christiansburg (3-3, 0-2) got on the scoreboard with 5:53 left in the second quarter when quarterback M.J. Hunter connected with tight end Jake Clemons on a 15-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-6.
On the ensuing extra point, the Blue Demons were assessed a 5-yard illegal substitution penalty when they were caught with 12 men on the field. With the ball moved back, the kick from Micah Meyer clanked high off the right upright, leaving Christiansburg down a point going into halftime.
The third quarter was a defensive struggle with the two teams combining for just one first down in the period.
Pulaski County did have a scoring chance in the third quarter after Hunter could not handle a bad snap while punting from his own 30-yard line, giving the Cougars great field position. The Christiansburg defense held, though, and Pulaski County place-kicker Broc Simpson was short on a 47-yard field-goal attempt to keep the score at 7-6 to with 6:37 left in the quarter.
“We just missed a couple of things tonight,” Pulaski County coach Stephen James said. “I think we’re still trying to find our offensive identity.”
The Cougars were finally able to extend their lead early in the fourth when Shay scored on a 2-yard TD run with 9:02 left in the game to make it 14-6.
Christiansburg drove the ball to near midfield on its next possession, but Hunter was picked off by defensive back A.J. McCloud to end the drive and the Blue Demons’ best scoring chance.
The Cougars sealed the victory in the final minute when Shay rushed for 9 yards on a fourth-and-1 from the Blue Demons’ 34.
“That felt so good,” Shay said. “I was begging Coach James to call my number on that fourth-down play.”
Christiansburg 0 6 0 0 — 6
Pulaski County 7 0 0 7 — 14
PC — Shay 1 run (Simpson kick)
Cburg — Clemons 15 pass from Hunter (kick failed)
PC — Shay 2 run (Simpson kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
C’burg Pul. Co.
First Downs 4 12
Yards Rushing 43 134
Comp-Att-Int 2-12-1 8-14-1
Yards Passing 21 91
Penalties-yards 5-30 10-95
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Punts-Avg. 7-34 6-35
RUSHING — Christiansburg, Stanley 13-31, Hunter 11-10, Lloyd 1-(-4), Johnson-Buchannon 4-6. Pulaski County, Kennedy 14-26, Shay 17-70, McCloud 10-41, Dotson 2-(-5), Lyman 1-2.
PASSING — Christiansburg, Hunter 2-11-1-21, Lloyd 0-1-0-0. Pulaski County, McCloud 8-14-1-91.
RECEIVING — Christiansburg, Clemons 2-21. Pulaski County, Lyman 4-63, Dotson 2-11, Suthers 2-17.
