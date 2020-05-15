There is a head coaching vacancy at one of Timesland's historically most prominent football programs.
Stephen James has resigned as the the coach at Pulaski County High School after six seasons.
James coached Pulaski to winning seasons in his final five seasons in Dublin, including a 9-3 mark in 2019 as the Cougars reached the second round of the Region 4D playoffs for the second successive season.
His overall record at Pulaski was 44-23 after taking over the program from Todd Jones in 2014.
James was the head coach at Fort Chiswell from 2005-13. He had a 64-38 overall record at Fort Chiswell, leading the Pioneers to the VHSL Group 1A state semifinals in his final season.
Pulaski County athletic director Scott Vest said Friday that James plans to return to his alma mater — George Wythe — as a social studies teacher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.