It was coach Scott Weaver’s impression prior to Friday night that Hidden Valley had a better football team than its 3-2 record might have led people to believe.
No one could have disagreed with him after a 35-14 River Ridge District victory over previously unbeaten Pulaski County.
In the absence of Jovan Wilson, with whom he had been sharing duties, junior running back Matt Strong finished with 29 carries for 163 and three touchdowns.
Strong, who was quick to acknowledge his teammates, played most of the way on defense as well.
“Matt Strong is a stud,” Weaver said. “We talked to Matt and told him, ‘We’re open next week, and I need you to play 48 minutes of football [against Pulaski County].’
“He really stepped up to the plate tonight and really showed he’s a dude to be reckoned with.”
Quarterback Grayson Carroll completed 15 of 20 passes for 136 yards and one touchdown.
“He managed the game extremely well,” Weaver said. “He ran when he needed to, he put the ball where he needed to and, when you’ve got a tailback running the way Matt was, the quarterback’s just got to steer the car.”
The Titans (4-2, 2-0) jumped to a 14-0 lead on a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs; then, after Pulaski County (5-1, 1-1) got on the board on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Ajani McCloud to Logan Burchett, the Titans scored the next 28 points.
It was 35-7 before Pulaski County scored on a 3-yard run by Keyontae Kennedy with 6:20 left.
“I did a poor job of getting the kids ready to play,” said Pulaski County coach Stephen James, who watched several of his regulars helped from the field due to injury. “We made some mistakes that we shouldn’t have made and that comes back to me. We’ve got some injuries but everybody does at this time of year.
“We’ve had to rotate a lot of guys this week but Hidden Valley did a good job. You’ve got to give them all the credit.”
The tone was set when Strong broke off a 57-yard run on his first carry of the day.
“We knew it would be a challenge,” Strong said, “and, as good a team as they are, we felt we had to make a statement. In some games, we didn’t play as well as we wanted to, but we persevered.”
Weaver said he felt he could wake up Saturday morning and not immediately start agonizing over recent or future games, although an open date might have something to do with that.
“Pulaski is a perennial powerhouse,” he said.
“They’re a top three or four Timesland team. We told our kids that we were 3-2 but maybe no more than five or six plays from being 5-0. I feel that we can play with just about anybody on any given night if we decide to play, and I think we showed it tonight.”
