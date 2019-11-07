VISAA DIVISION III
No. 4 PORTSMOUTH CHRISTIAN (6-4) at No. 1 ROANOKE CATHOLIC (8-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Portsmouth Christian, Wayne Lance; Roanoke Catholic, Bob Price.
Portsmouth Christian Patriots: Lost consecutive midseason games to King & Queen (34-28), Nansemond-Suffolk (42-22) and Fuqua (42-28). ... Dropped regular-season finale to Atlantic Shores Christian (22-20). ... Five-foot-six junior RB Brunye Thomas has rushed for 1,872 yards on 199 carries. ... Senior QB Alex Green (65-148-7, 1,137 yards, 19 TDs) likes to throw to junior Taijon Yorkshire (37-781, 11 TDs).
Roanoke Catholic Celtics: Averaged 48.0 points per game with lone loss coming 20-6 at North Cross, the No. 1-ranked team in Division II. ... Last three wins were competitive games with Nansemond-Suffolk (60-40), Manassas Park (38-27) and Blue Ridge (48-27). ... RBs El-Amin Shareef (107-869, 18 TDs), Kawuan Ray (60-797, 16 TDs) and Jackson Rice (7 TDs) lead the run-based offense. ... DE Andrew Vaught has 20 tackles for loss.
Fast facts: Catholic rolled up a 30-0 halftime lead and beat Portsmouth Christian 50-6 last year in the first round. ... Celtics have won three consecutive state titles and are looking for a fifth straight finals appearance.
Next week: Winner plays No. 2 Fuqua or No. 3 St. Michael the Archangel in the championship game.
