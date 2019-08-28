BATH COUNTY
Coach: Larry Grubbs (fourth season) Record at Bath County: 9-22 Last season: 5-6, 2-3 (lost in Region 1C first round)
Returning offensive starters: 3 | Returning defensive starters: 3
Players to watch: RB-LB Connor Call (5-11, 190, sr.), OL-DL Kumar Archer (6-0, 230, sr.), OL-DL Kaleb Loan (6-0, 225, sr.), QB-DB Coult Fussell (6-2, 190, jr.), OL-DL Joseph Stover (5-11, 185, jr.), OL-LB Shawn Tucker (5-9, 230, soph.), WR-DL Jayden Ryder (6-1, 200, fresh.), WR-DB-K-P Kamoi Stone (6-0, 145, fresh), TE-DB Logan Miller (5-10, 185, sr.), WR-LB Jake McComb (6-1, 155, jr.).
2018 summary: The Chargers started the season 5-2 and one of those losses was to Class 1 state champion Riverheads (49-0). Bath was 2-3 in the Pioneer, with losses to Parry McCluer (26-15), Narrows (49-6) and Covington (33-30, OT). The Chargers also defeated Craig County 20-14 in overtime. Bath’s trip to the playoffs was its first since 2014, ending with a 44-13 loss to Parry McCluer.
Outlook: Bath County has just 20 players, so depth is a top concern. A healthy group of Chargers has a good chance to return to the postseason. Call (184 carries, 1,168 yards; Timesland-leading 142 tackles) will be the key both offensively in the inside-outside zone-option offense and in the 4-4 cover-3 defense. Fussell started two games at QB as a sophomore, and his progress since has been notable. The offensive line should be capable behind veterans Archer and Loan. That should bolster the transition to the new QB. Much will be asked of Stone, who starts both ways and handles all kicking and punting – a lot for a freshman. Four of the first five games will be with new opponents. The opener welcomes first-time foe Roanoke Catholic, which is working on a 31-game win streak.
COVINGTON
Coach: Chris Jones (fourth season) Record at Covington: 21-13 Last season: 7-4, 4-1 (lost in Region 1C first round
Returning offensive starters: 3 | Returning defensive starters: 6
Players to watch: QB Simon Gibson (6-3, 180, jr.), TE-DL Jabari Williams (6-3, 225, sr.), G-DL Tristan Hall (6-0, 210, sr.), OT-DL Hunter McLain (6-6, 300, soph.), RB-LB Shaun Smith (5-10, 205, jr.), RB-LB Darian Williams (5-8, 255, sr.), WR-DB Skyler Barnett (6-0, 170, jr.), K-P Chadwick Tacy (5-7, 150, soph.), DB Zachary Ratliff (5-8,150, sr.), DB Brady Groves (5-8. 150, sr.).
2018 summary: The Cougars finished in a three-way tie for the Pioneer title by sweeping Parry McCluer (19-7), Eastern Montgomery (28-16), Craig County (49-6) and Bath County (33-30, OT) after a 32-28 home loss to Narrows. The other losses were to Class 2 schools Glenvar (28-14) and James River (39-28). Covington reached the playoffs for the 10th year in a row, losing 28-0 to George Wythe.
Outlook: Covington has the pieces to assemble another winning season and a playoff berth. Gibson threw for 937 yards and 11 TDs in 2018, but he needs to improve on 44.4 percent accuracy. Smith (1,268 rushing, 18 TDs) should have another big year running behind bruisers Blaine Pettitt, Robbie Harmon, Desmond Jones, and McLain. If that’s not enough beef at the point of attack, throw in backfield battering ram Darren Williams for a red zone-short yardage threat. Starting at LB and KR also, Smith will rarely leave the field. With five senior starters in Jabari Williams, Darian Williams, Hall, Ratliff, and Groves, the defense is the most experienced Cougars unit. Tacy must be a quick study as the first-year kicker and punter. A deeper playoff run is the goal for a program that last made a state semifinal in 1985.
CRAIG COUNTY
Coach: Mark Harrison (third season) Record at Craig County: 2-18 Last season: 2-8, 0-5 (did not qualify for playoffs)
Returning offensive starters: 4 | Returning defensive starters: 6
Players to watch: HB-DE-P Kyle Sloss (5-11, 210, sr.), OL-LB Dustin Hurley (5-11, 185, sr.), C-LB Justin Hurley (5-11, 185, sr.), HB-NG Dylan Crawford (5-10, 190, soph.), OT-DT Chase Huffman (6-1, 300, sr.), OT-DT Johnny Hutchinson (5-9, 265, soph.), OG-DE Layton Huffman (5-11, 180, soph.), WR-CB Sam Boardwine (5-11, 165, jr.), QB Zachary Peters (5-8, 210, fresh.), OG-LB Hunter Brizendine (5-11, 195, sr.).
2018 summary: The Rockets ended a 30-game losing streak with a 34-16 victory at Twin Valley, and followed that with a 43-13 rout of Montcalm (W.Va.) in a rescheduled game. Close losses to Nelson County (36-28) and Bath County (20-14, OT) kept Craig from reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2012 and just the fourth time in school history. Craig’s next job is ending its 19-game Pioneer slide.
Outlook: Craig County has its program hanging by a chinstrap after only 11 players initially signed up as four probable starters did not return. A push by players and coaches in the hallways punched the numbers up to 21. Those present must get stronger. A cramped weight room has necessitated bringing free-weight training to the practice field every day before full workouts. Sloss will trigger the spread offense with the goal of being as good a passer as he is a runner (115 carries, 875 yards). A new blocking scheme installed during the offseason might boost those objectives. Finding a kicker has been challenging, so it is likely the Rockets will be going for two on most PATs. With the season opener against Bland County canceled, at least Craig will have an extra week to prepare.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY
Coach: Jordan Stewart (sixth season) Record at Eastern Montgomery: 10-41 Last season: 3-8, 1-4 (lost in Region 1C first round)
Returning offensive starters: 8 | Returning defensive starters: 8
Players to watch: TE-LB Dylan Owens (6-3, 190, sr.), QB-S Adam Bahnken (60, 170, jr.) OL-DE Cole Shepherd (6-4, 200, sr.), WR-CB-P Trey Spence (5-8, 155, sr.), WR-DB-P Justin Tyree (6-0, 160, jr.), RB-LB Darion Moore (5-7, 180, jr.), OL-DL Shawn Benjamin (5-7, 215, jr.), OL-DL Hayden Honaker (5-10, 200, sr.), OL-DL Brandon Work (5-6, 190, jr.), WR-DB- Anderson Mendoza (5-10, 180, sr.).
2018 summary: The Mustangs defeated Hurley (14-12), Bland County (30-22) and Craig County (42-20). That resulted in a first playoff berth since 2012. EastMont was shut out by Roanoke Catholic (43-0), Auburn (27-0), Bath County (19-0) and Narrows (20-0) over a five-game span. The offense produced in losses to Covington (28-16) and Parry McCluer (37-24). The season ended with a 55-8 loss to Galax.
Outlook: Eastern Montgomery has 30 players, the most in Stewart’s six years, and he expects to retain most, if not all the players for the season opener Aug. 30 at Holston. A power rushing attack in which 70 percent of the plays were runs was scrapped. Stewart is taking over as offensive coordinator and assistant Mike Williams coaching defense. The plan is to run a split-back pro set with the aim being better balance between run and pass. Bahnken beat out Owens at QB with the latter moving to TE, where he will occasionally split wide. Tyree (26 catches, 260 yards, 3 TDs), Spence, and Mendoza are passing targets while Moore stood out at RB in preseason workouts. The defense is led by Shepherd, a three-year starter, Owens and Bahnken. Eastern Montgomery has improved but the nondistrict schedule is much harder.
NARROWS
Coach: Kelly Lowe (17th season) Record at Narrows: 77-96 Last season: 10-3, 4-1 (lost in Region 1C final)
Returning offensive starters: 5 | Returning defensive starters: 9
Players to watch: QB-DB Chase Blaker (6-0, 153, sr.), RB-DE-K Matthew Morgan (6-3, 180, sr.), RB-DB Chad Blaker (5-9, 142, sr.), OL-DL Ben Clemons 6-2, 247, jr.), TE-DE Cole Needham (6-0. 176, jr.), OL-DL Isaiah Coffey (6-0, 271, sr.), WR-LB Reid Bowman (5-10, 170, jr.), WR-DB Dustin Wiley (5-11,158, sr.), OL Michael Bailey (5-8, 245, sr.), OL Fleet McDaniel (6-4, 260, sr.).
2018 summary: The Green Wave’s 10 wins allowed Lowe to join Harry Ragsdale and Bill Patteson as the only coaches at the school to produce back-to-back seasons of double-figure victories. Narrows led county rival Giles late before falling 12-7. The other loss was 35-34 at Parry McCluer in Week 10. The ‘Wave experienced playoff highs and lows: a 56-28 win over PM and a 55-0 loss to Galax.
Outlook: Narrows played stout defense in last year’s 10 wins. Conversely, breakdowns occurred in two of the losses, especially the 55-point thrashing in the region final. Expect better defense with nine returnees who started all or part of last season. Bowman was the cleanup man, participating in a team-leading 75 stops. No coach really wants to play the starting QB in the defensive backfield, but Chase Blaker is too good to sit after he had a Timesland-high nine interceptions last season, not to mention 61 tackles. Blaker played receiver in 2018, with nine TD catches among his 25 receptions. Morgan was among the Timesland leaders with 121 points (15 TD, 28 PAT, 1 FG) while averaging 6.2 yards per carry at RB. Narrows has enjoyed its two years in the Pioneer. The smiles could continue in 2019.
PARRY McCLUER
Coach: Mark Wheeler (third season) Record at Parry McCluer: 12-12 Last season: 7-5, 4-1 (lost in Region 1C second round)
Returning offensive starters: 3 | Returning defensive starters: 3
Players to watch: QB Colton Painter (6-3, 170, sr.), RB-DB Nick Reid (5-9, 160, jr.), RB-SS Keaton Coleman (5-10, 150, jr.), TE-DE Holden Kerr (6-2, 175, sr.), OL-DL Forrest Vassar (6-2, 265, jr.), OL-DL Trey Orren (6-3, 275, soph.), FS-K-P Jacob Wootten (5-11, 170, sr.), OL-DE Caleb Mason 6-0, 185, sr.), TE-LB Trent Fitzgerald (6-0, 175, sr.).
2018 summary: The Fighting Blues overcame a 0-3 start for their sixth winning season in the last seven years. A 35-34 win over Narrows in Week 10 allowed Parry McCluer to share the Pioneer title with the Green Wave and Covington. A 42-41 overtime loss to Buffalo Gap in Week 2 kept the season from being better. PM stopped Bath County 44-13 in the postseason before a 56-28 loss at Narrows.
Outlook: Parry McCluer is breaking in Painter as a new QB and the learning curve will have to be short against a daunting first-half schedule against Rockbridge County, Buffalo Gap, James River, Fort Chiswell and Roanoke Catholic. Reid and Coleman have a stout task replacing the production of graduated Marcellius Dawson (1,394 rushing yards, 25 TD), a second-team All-Timesland performer. QB Zach Claytor also graduated after passing for 1,323 yards and 12 TDs. Productive LB Eli Wheeler also left a big hole. Wootten (30-34 PATs, game-winner vs. Narrows) adds critical roles in the secondary and punting. Vassar, Wallace, and Conley bring the hammer to the traditional Fighting Blues power game. Parry McCluer overcame a slow start in 2018, and the Blues might have to make a similar turnaround again.