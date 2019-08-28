BASSETT
Coach: Brandon Johnson (third season) Record at Bassett: 4-16
Last season: 3-7, 3-4 (did not qualify for playoffs)
Returning offensive starters: 6 | Returning defensive starters: 7
Players to watch: RB-DB Dylan Hairfield (5-11, 180, sr.), TE-DE Austin McDaniel (6-0, 200, sr.), RB-LB Kevon Smith (6-2, 215, sr.), OL-DE Dominic Gill (6-3, 200, sr.), OL-DL Gabe Divers (6-3, 270, soph.), OL-DL Malachi Hairston (6-2, 240, soph.), RB-LB Ardonit Mehmeti (5-9, 205, jr.), WR-DB Jaylen Turner (6-0, 180, sr.), WR Demetrius Gill (6-0, 165, sr.), OL-DL Ricky Penn (6-0, 230, jr.).
2018 summary: The Bengals won three of their last five games in Year 2 of the rebuild under Johnson. Included were wins over neighboring rivals Magna Vista (13-7) and Martinsville (21-15), and the season ended in Week 10 with a 29-8 romp over Patrick County. Close early losses to Dan River (24-20) and Franklin County (16-7) kept Bassett from posting what could have been its first .500 season since 2008.
Outlook: Bassett has a big and experienced offensive line, so the Bengals can go to the power running game more often this season, which they hope will reduce the turnover woes that plagued the team in 2018. Smith, who’s been eased back off two knee injuries, is a bruising ball-carrier when healthy. Hairfield adds some speed in his first year at running back while also anchoring a veteran secondary. Late in camp, Bassett was still deciding between freshman Ja’Ricous Hairston and junior Drew Fisher at quarterback. The defensive line has talented bookends in McDaniel (an all-region pick last year) and the fast, disruptive Dominic Gill. Despite a demanding schedule, the Bengals are poised to improve on their win total from last year and make the playoffs in their first year in Region 3C.
MAGNA VISTA
Coach: Joe Favero (12th season) Record at Magna Vista: 96-39
Last season: 5-6, 4-3 (lost in Region 3D first round)
Returning offensive starters: 9 | Returning defensive starters: 8
Players to watch: RB-S Louis Taylor (6-1, 190, sr.), WR-S Freddy Roberts (5-11, 190, sr.), OL-DL Takoma Kidd (6-1, 255, sr.), WR Isaac Ellison (6-3, 205, sr.), WR Ty Grant (6-3, 175, sr.), LB Dorian Green (5-11, 215, sr.), OL Patrick Haran (6-3, 290, sr.), QB Dryus Hairston (6-3, 195, jr.), OL Dallas Ayers (6-3, 275, jr.), RB-C Dekavis Preston (5-10, 165, jr.).
2018 summary: The Warriors had their first losing season since they were 0-10 in Favero’s first year in 2008. Losses to Jefferson Forest (30-18), North Carolina state champ Reidsville (34-12) and George Washington (33-12) were not surprising, but setbacks against Bassett (13-7) and Halifax County (36-14) led to a .500 record. A 19-13 loss to a Tunstall team Magna Vista had beaten earlier ended the year.
Outlook: Magna Vista has speed and experience on both sides of the ball. Taylor, a Liberty University commit, had a big spring on the track team and returns to pose a home run threat at running back. Hairston, who threw for 1,209 yards and 13 TDs last season, has a pair of 6-foot-3 wideouts that provide attractive targets for an offense that likes to spread the ball around. Roberts can play multiple positions on offense and defense. A major focus of camp has been to become more physical up front, as the Warriors have the requisite heft to be good there. A Week 1 trip to Liberty Christian — a newcomer to the schedule — should provide a good earlier barometer for Magna Vista, which has 27 seniors eager to return the program to past glory. Don’t count on another losing season in Ridgeway.
MARTINSVILLE
Coach: Bobby Martin (first season) Last season: 1-9, 0-6 (did not qualify for playoffs)
Returning offensive starters: 3 | Returning defensive starters: 3
Players to watch: RB-LB Javontae Manns (6-2, 180, sr.), TE-LB Michael Penn (6-3, 180, sr.), TE-DL Austin Turner (6-4, 250, sr.), WR-DB Trey Wilson (5-9, 150), RB-DB Jeremiah Law (5-10, 170, sr.), WR-LB Khalil Niblett (5-8, 160, sr.), RB-LB Delvin Roberts (5-7, 170, jr.), OL-DE Jaden Carolina (6-0, 205, sr.), OL-DE JaQueze Hairston (6-0, 214, sr.), OL-DL Jakavius Wimbush (5-10, 260, sr.).
2018 summary: The Bulldogs suffered their third one-win season in the last seven years, all under a different head coach. A 43-27 triumph over Chatham in Week 2 was the lone highlight. Martinsville went winless in the Piedmont for the first time since 1978 when the other district members refused to schedule the Bulldogs. The defense gave up more than 40 points in six losses, including 66 to George Washington.
Outlook: Martinsville is under the direction of Martin, a former Virginia Tech standout who’s held head coaching jobs at Bassett, George Washington and William Fleming Martin, who replaces Nathan Tanner, commuted from Henry County while steering the Colonels from 2013-17. Hired on May 22, his first assignment was knocking on doors and making phone calls to get participation up, as the roster size dropped below 20 by the end of 2018. It’s up to 40 now, but a large percentage of the team — including seven of the 19 seniors — has never played high school football before. The Bulldogs hope their defense can keep them in some games, but the relative inexperience of the roster likely portends a tough season. Keeping the squad together all year is crucial to building a foundation.
PATRICK COUNTY
Coach: David Morrison (third season) Record at Patrick County: 3-17 Last season: 2-8, 1-5 (did not qualify for playoffs)
Returning Offensive starters: 8 | Returning Defensive starters: 7
Players to Watch: QB Will Sprowl (5-9, 175, jr.), RB Dae’Shawn Penn (6-1, 230, jr.), RB-DB Carson Merriman (5-10, 205, jr.), TE-LB Bryson Fulcher (6-1, 220, jr.), OL-DL Josh Dalton (6-3, 320, soph.), OL-DL Jonathan Tell (5-9, 300, jr.), OL-DL Justin Tell (5-9, 300, jr.) OL-DL Jess Edwards (5-10, 220, sr.), OL-DL Jaheim Johnson (6-3, 315, soph.), DB Chris Drewery (5-6, 160, jr.).
2018 summary: The Cougars won two games, equaling the most in a season for the program since 2009. The big news was a 21-0 victory in mid-October over Martinsville, just Patrick County’s sixth in 44 tries against the Bulldogs. The Cougars were 0-5 on the road including opening losses to Carroll County (21-6) and Floyd County (27-7). The season ended without a postseason berth for the 10th consecutive year.
Outlook: Patrick County has high hopes. Eight starters return on offense including Sprowl who missed the second half of the season with an injury. He is a smooth operator in the Wing-T offense. With all five starting offensive linemen also returning, the Cougars will look to run a power offense with Penn and Merriman getting the carries. Patrick County has seven defensive starters back and will be led by Fulcher who earned all-region honors at middle linebacker. Drewery will be key in the defensive backfield after leading the Cougars with three interceptions. The schedule is similar to last year with the addition of Christiansburg, but with the returning talent there’s a good possibility the win total for the Cougars will exceed two games for the first time in a decade.