Despite being situated less than 8 miles apart, Patrick Henry and William Byrd’s football teams had never met until Friday night .
The Patriots made sure that the first impression would be a lasting one.
Patrick Henry raced out to a 28-0 halftime lead and went on to roll the visiting Terriers 49-21 on homecoming night.
Junior quarterback Roy Gunn led the way with 250 yards and three touchdowns on 10-of-15 passing, while senior running back and defensive back Jalen Cook added a 99-yard interception returned for a touchdown, as well as a kickoff return for touchdown. Junior running back Jamerron Jones added two touchdowns as well.
The win moved Patrick Henry to 4-1 at the halfway point of the season, a mark that the program has reached only once before in the last seven years.
“We’ve got some really tough teams that we’re getting ready to play, and we’ve got to just keep getting better every week,” Patriots coach Alan Fiddler said. “We’ve got to keep working on the little details but we’re happy [to be 4-1].”
Patrick Henry got off to a bit of a slow start, which was mostly forgotten by halftime.
The Patriots struggled bringing in the opening kickoff and started their initial drive from their own 3-yard line. Four snaps later, they punted, only the Terriers showed some special teams struggles of their own, fumbling away the punt return.
Gunn and the Patrick Henry offense immediately took advantage, as they marched down the field in quick succession and found paydirt on the first of Jones’ two touchdowns, this one from 6 yards out.
After forcing a three-and-out on the following William Byrd possession, Gunn increased the lead a few plays later with a 31-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Gavin McCormick. The speedster caught a screen pass in the flat and used several strong blocks to race down the sideline into the end zone, pushing the lead to 14-0.
The Patriots added two more touchdowns before the half, the first on a 31-yard pass from Gunn to junior wideout Trace Pedigo. The second came with just two minutes left in the half, as Cook picked off Terrier quarterback Logan Baker at the goal line and took the ball 99 yards back for a touchdown.
The long defensive score sent the packed home stands into a raucous frenzy and gave the Patriots a comfortable cushion they enjoyed for the rest of the contest.
William Byrd quarterback Logan Baker added three rushing touchdowns in the second half. The senior finished with nearly 300 yards of offense, including 109 rushing yards on 19 attempts.
Fiddler noted that the Patriots’ staff expected a strong performance from the passing game heading into the contest.
“We felt we could throw it on them, have some success with the deep ball and fortunately we made some plays,” Fiddler said. “Roy [Gunn] played well and continues to get better as time goes on, he’s someone we rely very heavily on.”
First-year William Byrd coach Brad Lutz was quick to compliment Patrick Henry’s team, as well as giving his own squad credit.
“Our kids aren’t going to give up. Patrick Henry is a good football team but so are we. We had some things that didn’t go our way in the first half but our kids responded well in the second and I think that says a lot about the kind of kids we have in our program.
“We didn’t put up enough points to win tonight but we have some things to take away and be proud of, especially how we controlled the run game.”
Patrick Henry has a huge test against Blacksburg at home next week, while the Terriers (1-4) have a bye week to rest up and then host Lord Botetourt on Oct. 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.