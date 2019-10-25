Salem’s football team admits it — lessons were learned when the Spartans were beaten handily a week ago on their home field.
A week later, it was Salem’s turn to do the teaching. And at the head of the class was Isaiah Persinger.
The senior running back carried the football just nine times, but gained 155 yards on those limited touches and scored five touchdowns as the Spartans overwhelmed Cave Spring in a 59-3 River Ridge District win at Salem Stadium.
Other than wearing the same jerseys and playing on the same field, Friday’s Salem team had very little in common to the one that lost 49-14 to West Virginia powerhouse Martinsburg High School.
And the change was evident right from the start.
The Spartans (7-1, 3-0) ran just 14 plays in the first quarter, but led 21-0 when it was time to switch ends of the field. A play later, Persinger scored touchdown No. 3, which made it 28-0 after Hunter Grepiotis’ fourth extra point of the game.
Persinger had four runs of 21 yards or more — all resulting in TDs and was done for the night following his ninth carry of the game, a 29-yard sweep to the left for a score.
“We just needed to get better — that was our goal,” Salem lineman Alex Haley said. “Every aspect of the game needed work — offense, defense, special teams.”
Even with what Persinger and the rest of the offense did in the first half — Salem rushed for 260 yards on 24 carries (that’s a little better than 10.8 yards per carry) and also got a special teams touchdown when Chauncey Logan returned a Knights kickoff 65 yards for another second-quarter score — it was arguable that the Spartans’ defense was even more dominating.
Cave Spring was held to minus-6 yards rushing and 70 passing yards — most of that coming on a 50-yard pass from Lucas Duncan to Ethan Coates.
“Our defense worked extremely hard this week,” Salem quarterback Hunter Chaney said. “We started taking control right away.”
Chaney believes the experience he and his teammates had gone through this past week was something no one wants to go through, but he added that the Spartans are certainly a wiser group as a result.
“Martinsburg had a good team,” Chaney said. “We made mistakes and the game didn’t end how we wanted it to end. But we regathered and refocused on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
“We worked hard and did what Salem does.”
Cave Spring (1-7, 0-4), meanwhile, will continue its own search. The Knights lost for the fourth time in a row and have scored just 25 points since earning their only win of the season — a 27-20 victory over Alleghany back on Sept. 20.
Cave Spring had the first possession of the game, but wasted two of the first three plays due to bad snaps that led to fumbles. By the time the Knights got their initial first down (as a result of a roughing the kicker penalty), they were already behind 14-0.
“Two out of the first three plays, the ball’s on the ground and we lose 15 yards,” Cave Spring coach Tim Fulton said. “And they were going to jump all over the top of you after what happened the week before. … I’m not sure we matched their intensity and we just didn’t respond.”
With home games remaining against Christiansburg and Southwest County rival Hidden Valley, Fulton said all the Knights can do right now is try to find positives on each snap.
“We talk about winning the next play right now,” he said. “With the season where we are, we did a few good things, but just not enough.”
