Remember where you were at age 14?
Most likely it was not playing quarterback in a varsity football game.
A few days shy of his 15th birthday, that is exactly the position Patrick Henry’s Roy Gunn was in last August as the Patriots opened the 2018 season against River Ridge District rival Hidden Valley.
Call them what you will.
Butterflies.
Jitters.
Nerves.
Gunn had them roiling in his stomach.
“Last year, opening game, first half, he was shaky,” Patrick Henry coach Alan Fiddler said. “He was a little nervous.
“We got the ball first and threw him out there.”
But guess who threw a last-minute touchdown pass and the game-winning two-point conversion in PH’s 36-35 victory over the Titans?
It was Gunn, who finished his sophomore season with 1,433 passing yards and 14 TDs against just seven interceptions.
“Even at the end when we got down, he didn’t panic,” Fiddler said. “He was probably more calm then than he was at the beginning of the game.”
The 6-foot 200-pound Gunn passed for an additional 137 yards and two TDs in the Patriots’ 52-20 Region 5D playoff loss to Mountain View as PH finished with a 6-5 record.
“He got better every game,” Fiddler said. “In the playoff game at Mountain View, he played pretty well against some against some really good players.
“He did very well, especially for a sophomore. We put a lot on our quarterback. It’s a pretty big load that they’re carrying.”
Gunn has been on track to play quarterback since he started lifting weights and attending quarterback meetings in 2015 when Quishon Calfee was the Patriots’ starting QB.
He has pictured himself as PH’s quarterback for a long time.
“I’ve been dreaming about it probably since I was 4,” Gunn said. “I’ve been coming to the game watching older cousins play.
“I remember as a little kid, sitting in the grass, playing football while the varsity played.”
At times in 2018, Gunn had a tendency to hold the ball rather than throw it away when he was flushed from the pocket, resulting in quarterback sacks for the defense.
Expect him to tuck it and run more this fall.
The new beard Gunn is sporting isn’t the only sign of added maturity.
“He’s got speed and strength,” Fiddler said. “He’s one of the strongest kids we’ve got. I protected him a little bit running the ball last year. Hopefully we can cut him loose this year and see what happens.”
Gunn said he is more comfortable managing Fiddler’s no-huddle, spread offense in which the coach signals the plays in from the sideline.
“Nothing I can’t handle,” he said. “When I came in as an eighth-grader and a freshman it was too much almost at first. When you get used to it and take reps you start to understand.
Now, I’m in control of the game a little better. I see everything now. Last year stuff was just flying around.”
Fiddler put the 2018 opener against Hidden Valley into Gunn’s hands after the Titans took a 35-28 lead with 1:02 left in the game.
On the first play, Gunn lofted a high spiral that Leroy Thomas grabbed and took for a 66-yard touchdown.
“I looked at Leroy and said, ‘Whatever it takes, you’ve got to make a play,’ “ Gunn recalled. “I knew who the ball had to go to.”
Fiddler opted for a two-point conversion, and Gunn hit Dayshawn Caldwell in the end zone for the game-winner.
“The pressure was on from the time we lined up,” said Gunn, who finished his first career start with 257 yards in the air, two TD passes and a 10-yard TD run. “It could have been a blown play if the safety had moved over.”
Fiddler is anxious to witness Gunn’s development over the two seasons. So are some college coaches.
Appalachian State has invited Gunn to attend its game Saturday on campus against East Tennessee State.
“A lot of schools, quarterback-wise, are very interested,” Fiddler said. “They want to see how he develops this year. Either way, if he doesn’t play quarterback at the next level, he’ll play somewhere.”
Gunn is far from the first Patrick Henry athlete from his family.
He is the nephew of George Lynch, who led PH to a VHSL Group AAA basketball title in 1988 before playing on an NCAA championship team at North Carolina and spending 12 years in the NBA.
Gunn isn’t even the only member of his family on this year’s PH team.
His older sister, Mahagony, wears No. 63 as a backup defensive lineman.
Gunn has mixed emotions about that.
“I don’t really like it ... my sister,” he said. “But I don’t really have a problem with it. Anything she feels like she can do, I feel like she should be able to.”
Patrick Henry has won 10 of 11 games and nine in a row in the series against Hidden Valley. For the last 10 years, the PH-HV game has been both teams’ season opener.
“I like playing them in the opener. Everybody’s interested in it. It’s a good game, great crowd. I like playing it first.”
