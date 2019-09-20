Patrick Henry found itself Friday night in enemy territory.
Without its regular starting quarterback.
Tied with its fiercest rival.
It was time for the powerful legs of fullback Jamarreon Jones.
The 5-foot-10, 210-pound senior burst through a hole and raced 31 yards for the go-ahead touchdown as Patrick Henry held off William Fleming for a 28-21 victory to claim the Noel C. Taylor Classic for the fifth successive year.
The Patriots (3-1) overcame turnovers on three of their first four snaps from scrimmage and a determined effort by Fleming, allowing PH head coach Alan Fiddler to post his 200th career win counting high school and college.
“We played sloppy early, but they kept playing hard and found a way,” Fiddler said. “It wasn’t pretty.”
The 70th installment of the rivalry was tied at 14 before PH went on a 65-yard scoring drive that ended when Jones blasted for a 31-yard TD.
“It felt good,” the big fullback said. “I haven’t had good rushing in the previous games. I had to come out this game and prove myself.”
The Patriots added another score on the next possession when halfback Jalen Cook raced down the Fleming sideline 55 yards to put the Patriots up 28-14 with 2:34 left in the game.
Cook finished with 183 yards rushing on 25 carries, also scoring PH’s first TD on a 2-yard run in the opening quarter.
“If you look at his career, he hasn’t had a lot of carries before this year,” Fiddler said. “He’s still learning, and he’s doing some really good things now.”
Cook carried the trophy emblematic of the city championship to the locker room after carrying the rushing load most of the night.
“During the offseason I worked my butt off in the weight room, speed and agility, getting faster and everything,” Cook said.
“Fleming was tough. It’s always a tough game. You can’t come in taking anybody lightly, especially this Fleming-Patrick Henry rivalry. It’s always a battle no matter what.”
Fleming (2-2) led 7-0 on a 1-yard run by quarterback Deaquan Nichols, who passed for 90 yards and ran for 91 on 14 carries.
The Colonels tied it at 14 on a 4-yard run in the third quarter by Nahshon Bonds.
The home team made it 28-21 when Nichols hit Dmontra Kasey for a 24-yard TD with 1:59 to play, but PH’s Trace Pedigo covered an onside kick and the Patriots ran out the clock.
Fleming showed vast improvement from last week’s 55-14 loss at Magna Vista, but second-year head coach Jamar Lovelace was not interested in moral victories.
“The effort was a little bit better, but we just have to finish drives and execute a little bit better,” Lovelace said.
“I don’t think we played well enough. We had some opportunities early. We missed a lot of tackles. To beat a good team, you’ve got to execute for four quarters.”
Patrick Henry played its second straight game without starting quarterback Roy Gunn, who was suspended for what Fiddler said was a “violation of school rules.” Gunn might return next week.
Junior Elijah Davis, who transferred to PH after the 2018 season, got the start at quarterback.
He finished 4-of-8 passing with two interceptions, but he ran 15 times for 90 yards, including a 5-yard TD for a 14-7 lead just before halftime.
“That’s a lot of pressure to put on him,” Fiddler said. “He hasn’t had a lot of reps running the thing. He made some plays with his feet.”
PH moved Pedigo from wide receiver to quarterback last week against Albemarle, but Fiddler opted for Davis.
“Trace just felt more comfortable playing receiver,” Fiddler said. “Elijah has been our backup all year. We just felt this week Elijah running the ball a little bit gave us a good shot.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.