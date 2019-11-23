FREDERICKSBURG — Javon Swinton found the end zone three times and North Stafford’s defense was stifling as the Wolverines earned a return trip to the Region 5D championship game with 31–7 victory over Patrick Henry on Saturday afternoon.
The game had all the makings of a North Stafford rout early on. The Patriots went backwards on their first possession and were quickly forced to punt.
Swinton then caught a Jamir Boyd pass on the team’s first offensive play and took it 65 yards for a touchdown.
“This being my senior year, I didn’t want it be the last time I’m playing,” Swinton said, “so I just went out there and gave it my all.”
Patrick Henry was forced to punt two more times in the first quarter without recording a first down.
Meanwhile, Boyd and Swinton connected again on 20-yard score to give the Wolverines a 14-point lead, and a third long touchdown connection was called back by penalty.
In fact, the first half was marred by numerous penalties and chirping on the field.
The Wolverines appeared to have stopped Patrick Henry on fourth down twice on the Patriots’ second quarter touchdown drive, but penalties gave PH a new set of downs each time.
Jalen Cook eventually ran the ball in from 6 yards out, and the Patriots trailed just 14–7 at the half.
“I think we were a little too heated there at the beginning,” Wolverines coach Neil Sullivan said. “I think we kind of brought it in, we focused up. I thought we came back out and played a much more polished second half.”
In the second half, another long Boyd to Swinton touchdown was called back, Matt Warren kicked a field goal, the defense again stymied the Patriots rushing attack deep in their own territory, and Swinton found another way to score.
He picked up a short punt and ran it back 35 yards to give the Wolverines a comfortable 17-point lead. Boyd ran in from 3 yards out a few minutes later to finish the scoring.
Cook finished with 61 rushing yards, but that was the majority of Patrick Henry’s offense. He also threw a 25-yard pass to quarterback Roy Gunn on a trick play, but PH did not have many positive plays elsewhere in the passing game.
Gunn completed six of 20 pass attempts for 67 yards. Only one of those completions — a 27-yard play to Elijah Davis — went for more than 25 yards.
The Patriots were outgained 150-54 on the ground and 176-92 in the air.
