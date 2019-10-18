If it seemed odd that Patrick Henry was winless in River Ridge District football action prior to Friday, the Patriots showed that they’re still a force to be reckoned with in a 42-7 victory over host Cave Spring.
“I thought we played well and lost to some good teams,” said coach Alan Fiddler, whose Patriots improved their record to 5-3 overall and 1-3 in the district. “We just wanted to be fundamentally strong tonight.”
The Patriots were led by senior running back Jalen Cook, who ran for two touchdowns and caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Roy Gunn.
“[Cook’s] been good all year,” Fiddler said. “He had over 800 yards [rushing] coming in. This year is the first year he’s really run a lot. We had Leroy Thomas last year, so he didn’t get as many carries.”
Cook, listed at 6 feet and 200 pounds, reeled off the names of the PH offensive linemen when asked about his success Friday.
“Over the last year, I’ve gotten faster and gotten my strength up,” said Cook, a starter on offense and defense.“My IQ’s gotten better. I’m seeing the field better and just been working my butt off all season.’
“I love playing both ways,” he added.
Cave Spring trailed 28-0 before an 82-yard kickoff return by Lucas Duncan got the Knights on the board with 4:35 remaining in the first half.
Duncan also rushed for 89 yards and finished the night with more than 200 all-purpose yards.
“Early on, shoot, we had two drives going and had two interceptions to go with two illegal procedures,” Cave Spring coach Tim Fulton said. “That’s really, truly been the story of our year. Penalties and turnovers are what’s going to kill you and that’s what we did.”
Sophomore Connor Lange, sidelined early in the season, got the start at quarterback for the Knights after Duncan had been handling those duties.
“I thought we became a little more dynamic, trying to get Lucas the ball in different situations,” Fulton said. “We knew all summer that those two would be battling for that [quarterback] job.”
