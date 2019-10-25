CHRISTIANSBURG — Patrick Henry’s Elijah Davis ran for 60 yards on the first play from scrimmage and set the tone for the rest of Friday night’s game.
Davis scored a pair of touchdowns while backfield mate Jalen Cook reached the end zone on four occasions as PH compiled 467 yards of offense and then held off a late Christiansburg rally to take a 54-48 victory over the Blue Demons in an offensive shootout.
After Davis’ initial run of 60 yards, the PH running back scored his first touchdown of the night on the next play from 4 yards out to make it 7-0 less than a minute into the contest.
Christiansburg responded with a 10-play, 73-yard drive capped by a 3-yard TD run from quarterback M.J. Hunter. Hunter then gave the Blue Demons the lead when after bobbling the snap on the extra point, he scrambled and connected with Jake Clemons in the end zone on a n impromptu two-point play to make it 8-7.
That lead was short-lived as the Patriots scored again on the second play of their next series when quarterback Roy Gunn hit Cook on a 60-yard TD pass to make it 14-8. The shootout was on.
Eventually Patrick Henry (6-3, 2-3) would increase the lead to 34-15 going into halftime.
The Patriots looked like they iced the game on their first possession of the third quarter when Cook completed an eight-play, 67-yard drive with an 8-yard touchdown run to make it 42-15 midway through the period.
Yet Christiansburg (3-5, 0-4) was able to hang around, answering a pair of PH touchdowns in the third quarter. The Blue Demons entered the final quarter trailing 48-29.
PH scored the first touchdown in the fourth, but Christiansburg rallied and put 19 unanswered points on the board.
Hunter’s 3-yard touchdown run cut the deficit to 54-48 with 1:05 left on the clock.
The Blue Demons ensuing onside kick was covered by the Patriots’ Trey Divers to finally seal the victory.
“We played well early and jumped out on them, but we’ve got to learn how to put games away,” Patrick Henry coach Alan Fiddler said. “They [Christiansburg] played hard. Give them credit for hanging in there.”
The loss overshadowed a strong night from Hunter behind center. The Christiansburg quarterback ran for four touchdowns while also throwing two touchdown passes in the comeback attempt.
“Our kids never quit. They’re extremely tough,” Christiansburg coach Alex Wilkens said. “We were an onside kick away from playing for a go-ahead score.”
The loss was the Blue Demons’ fifth straight after starting the season 3-0.
Jones finished the night with 102 yards rushing for the Patriots, while Davis provided an extra 85 yards on the ground.
Gunn also had a big night finishing 12-for-17 passing for 250 yards and a pair of touchdowns that were both over 60 yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.