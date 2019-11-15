Glenvar junior Jeb Secrist is playing football this season for the first time since fifth grade, and all he has done is score touchdowns.
Of his 15 catches this season, seven have been for touchdowns. Four of them came Friday in the Highlanders’ 42-7 rout of Floyd County in the first round of the Region 2C playoffs.
The win was the result of hard work all season from the 7-4 Highlanders — and years of hard work from Glenvar coach Kevin Clifford trying to convince Secrist to play.
“I’ve been working on him for probably five or six years to play football because I knew this is what he could be, potentially,” Clifford said. “He showed that tonight. He’s got a real high ceiling right now.”
As a reward for their dominant victory, the No. 4-seeded Highlanders will visit top-seeded Appomattox County next week. The Raiders throttled No. 8 Chatham 64-22 on Friday night.
Secrist, who finished with 101 yards on five catches, wasn’t the only star on offense for the Highlanders. All six touchdowns came off the hand of quarterback Aiden Wolk, and a pair of senior running backs wore down the Buffaloes’ defense and put Wolk in position to find the endzone.
The Highlanders rode their running back tandem of seniors Bradey Loder and Colby Street all night. Loder carried the ball 25 times for 123 yards, finding most of his success outside the tackles in the open field. Nineteen of his carries came in the first half.
In short-yardage situations, Street was tasked with picking up tough yardage, driving through the middle and carrying would-be tacklers with him. He finished with 32 yards on seven carries, adding an 18-yard touchdown catch in the closing seconds of the first half.
The game was a rematch of Glenvar’s 52-35 win at Floyd on Oct. 18. Both teams overcame a good deal to get to the playoffs in the first place, as Glenvar began the season 0-3 and Floyd County (6-5) lost starting quarterback Jared Nichols and two-way lineman Mitch Cook to season-ending injuries.
As he stood outside the locker room at Highlander Stadium, surrounded by elated fans, Secrist couldn’t help but smile.
“It feels really good,” he said. “It’s usually a pretty physical game whenever we play Floyd and we came out and were the more physical team.”
Floyd County could never quite find its rhythm on offense. The Buffaloes managed just five first downs and finished with -27 rushing yards. Their lone touchdown came on a 50-yard pass from Avery Chaffin to Tyler Fenton in the fourth quarter.
Appomattox ended Glenvar’s season last fall, but the Highlanders gave the Raiders all they could handle, falling 24-21 in the state semifinal. Clifford said he’d like to see his team clean up a little bit defensively prior to next Friday’s matchup, and said the impetus is on his team to improve, regardless of opponent.
“Sometimes the opponent’s irrelevant in a lot of ways,” Clifford said. “If you focus on yourself and try to be the best you [can] and play hard, good things typically happen.”
