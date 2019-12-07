DALEVILLE — Deep in the playoffs, power football nearly always pays.
Successful high school teams also find it helpful to be effective on special teams and to make a big play or two.
Lord Botetourt put all those elements together to defeat visiting Heritage 25-14 Saturday afternoon and advance to the Class 3 championship Dec. 14 at Liberty University.
The triumph moved the Cavaliers to 14-0 and gave them their second opportunity to win the state title that eluded them in 2015. Simultaneously, LB turned the tables on the Pioneers (12-2), who beat the Cavaliers in the semifinals en route to the 2018 crown.
The Cavaliers got outstanding performances from the upfront muscle of a massive offensive line and the relentless running of back Hunter Rice , who is all the way back from a broken ankle that sidelined him for six games earlier in the season.
Isaiah Stephens’ blocked punt and kicker Terran Baker’s quick-thinking two-point touchdown conversion pass on a botched snap-and-hold were also critical to the outcome.
All the heroics set up a championship game match with Hopewell, which rallied to beat Goochland 35-28 in the other semifinal.
As for Heritage, two explosive TD plays on a long pass-and-catch and a kickoff return kept the Pioneers in contention throughout.
However, Heritage was blanked in the second half despite having its chances.
“They had a better day than we did, which happens in championship football,” Heritage coach Brad Bradley said. “They made a couple of plays and we didn’t. Hats off to their players.”
LB never trailed, surging ahead for an 11-0 lead then playing second-half ball control with Rice, who, by midway through the third quarter, was taking direct snaps to the backfield and plowing ahead. That strategy played out to the end.
“If you’re a football team with 10 guys blocking for Hunter Rice, you feel pretty good,” LB coach Jamie Harless said to explain his thinking on the direct snaps.
Rice ended with 192 yards on 34 carries. His 1-yard third-quarter plunge was the last touchdown of the game. He also had one of the Cavaliers’ two fumbles; neither of which was overly expensive.
“The direct snap was something extra we put in this week to pound the rock and pound the rock,” Rice said. “And that is the best offensive line in the state of Virginia. It’s not just because of their size, it’s the size of their heart and how hard they worked in the offseason. Then during the week, it’s how hard they work in the chutes with coach Harless. It’s the hardest-working offensive line in the state.”
No question the big boys up front had a challenge with the rugged and fast athletes the Pioneers loaded in the box to stifle the Cavaliers’ ground game.
Say this for the O-line: The guys were up to the challenge. The unit included center Crews Jones, guards Troy Everett and Justin Young, tackles Gage Bassham and Colston Powers, and tight ends Gunner Givens and Xavier Stephens.
“Every week in practice, we preach physicality at the line of scrimmage,” Jones said. “It all worked today on the field. They had a great defensive line. We had to own the line of scrimmage and we did that today.”
Speaking of the line of scrimmage, James-Ryan Salvi had a tremendous game on both sides of it. Undefeated as a quarterback after taking over from the injured Evan Eller the third game, Salvi scored the Cavaliers’ second touchdown on a sure-footed 8-yard run in the second quarter.
That was the one with the conversion kick snap-and-catch breakdown that ended with kicker Baker picking the loose football off the Bermuda grass and shot-putting it to the 6-foot-3 Kyle Arnholt for two.
“As I was scrambling off to the side, I locked eyes with my receiver Kyle and saw him fade toward the back corner of the end zone,” Baker said. “As I was getting tackled, I just lofted it up in the air. I knew he was going to catch it.”
Salvi’s other play was his first career pick six, a 27-yarder off Kentayven Howard-Vaughan’s only pass.
“We were told if the quarterback goes out of the game and 21 [Howard-Vaughan] is in, they would overload the side with the fullback,” Salvi said. “When they overloaded the side, I saw him turn to the side to pass, I jumped in front of it and ran the rest.”
The powerfully built Howard-Vaughan had a better day as a ball carrier, rushing for 126 yards.
“I told the kids, he’s like a big old iron ball,” Harless said. “If he gets going fast enough, he’s going to bowl you right over and move you out of the way.”
Heritage’s touchdowns were both long plays, neither of which took long to complete. The first was a 72-yard catch-and-run from sophomore quarterback Kameron Burns to receiver Kyron Thomas.
The other was an answer to Salvi’s second score, an 83-yard kickoff return by Elijah Steele.
“Heritage has great players; they’re well coached and well prepared,” Harless said. “They wouldn’t have won all those games if they weren’t.”
“Our goal is to play the last game every season,” Bradley said. “Today, we were one game short.”
Heritage 0 14 0 0 — 14
Lord Botetourt 11 7 7 0 — 25
LB — FG Baker 34
LB — Salvi 27 interception return (Arnholt from Baker)
H — Thomas 72 pass from Burns (Adcock kick)
LB — Salvi 8 run (Baker kick)
H — Steele 83 kickoff return (Adcock kick)
LB — Rice 1 run (Baker kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Heritage Lord Botetourt
First downs 10 11
Rushes-yards 25-124 39-198
Passing yards 87 51
Comp-Att-Int 8-19-1 5-9-1
Fumbles-lost 0-0 3-2
Penalties 5-30 5-25
Punts 3-41 2–57
RUSHING — Heritage, Howard-Vaughan 22-126, Burns 1- (-2), Thomas 1-0, Rivera 1-0. Lord Botetourt, Rice 34-192, Salvi 2-8, Wade 4-6.
PASSING — Heritage, Burns 8-18-0-107, Howard-Vaughan 0-1-1-0. Lord Botetourt, Salvi 5-9-1-51.
RECEIVING — Heritage, Thomas 4-78, Rivera 3-3, Steele 1-6. Lord Botetourt, Breese 2-7, Arnholt 1-37, Oliver 1-9, Rice 1- (-2).
