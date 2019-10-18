ROCKY MOUNT — High school football was more time consuming than usual for Northside Friday night.
For starters, there was the delayed kickoff of the game at Franklin County. Southbound traffic from Roanoke moved at a crawl because of a traffic accident, thus forcing a decision to hold off the start of the game for 30 minutes.
Once the action did begin, neither team seemed to be quite up to par for a while except on defense. Persistence paid, though.
The Vikings (5-2, 2-0 Blue Ridge District) got big offensive plays from freshman quarterback Sidney Webb and steady tailback Christian Fisher and a stout-hearted overall effort from their defense to pull away for the 21-0 victory.
Franklin County (4-3, 1-1) surrendered yardage grudgingly and by doing so stayed within striking distance, but could never take advantage of the few openings that presented themselves.
It was a hard-earned victory for the Vikings, who deserved whatever satisfaction that went along with the win. The defensive effort was particularly satisfying.
“For four quarters, it was probably the best defense we’ve played,” Northside coach Scott Fisher said. “Against a high-quality football team like this, we’ll take that any day.”
Christian Fisher was slowed for much of the game until a 57-yard breakaway touchdown pushed him over the 100-yard mark. Fisher scored on a 4-yard plunge in the second quarter that made it 14-0.
Webb sparked the offense early with a 30-yard scoring run.
The verdict was sealed by a couple of late interceptions by Northside defensive back Keenan Bishop. In both instances, he broke on the pass by Eagles quarterback Joshua Luckett and made a nice diving snag upon arrival.
“Keenan is an excellent football player and we’re lucky to have him,” Scott Fisher said. “He’s a really physical football player, so we’re excited about that.”
The Eagles had tried to establish their running game in the absence of suspended running back Jayron Smith, who had over 700 yards rushing to this point. Coach J.R. Edwards turned to freshman Jahylen Lee to take most of the load and Lee handled himself well.
As the deficit grew, the Eagles were forced to throw and the aerial attack was not effective, largely because Luckett had little time to set up in the face of the Vikings rush.
The Eagles had their chances, particularly early in the game when a fourth-down play by Northside on its side of the 50 was stopped. Franklin County could not capitalize.
In the second half, an apparent long TD punt return by Tyshaun Zeigler was nullified by a block in back call. Franklin County was hurt by 65 yards in penalties.
“As a team, we cannot keep ridiculous penalties,” Edwards said. “We’re doing that to ourselves and that’s unacceptable.”
It’s been a good season for the Eagles, but this one felt like a step backwards.
“With 21-0, you would normally think we got our butts kicked a little bit,” Edwards said. “We kicked our own butts.”
