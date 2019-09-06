Northside is going to be OK offensively after all.
A week removed from being shut out in the high school football season opener, the Vikings found some answers on the attack in a 37-13 defeat of host Cave Spring on Friday night.
The key was establishing a running game behind a previously undiscovered primary ballcarrier. That would be senior Christian Fisher, who had a career high in attempts while running for three touchdowns.
Elsewhere, freshman quarterback Sidney Webb showed solid progress at the helm, passing for 103 yards while the defense put together a solid performance with the highlight being a third quarter safety.
Which was not to say the Vikings were flawless. A fumbled kickoff and 60 yards worth of penalties made life on the gridiron harder than it needed to be. Even so, a 24-point victory has a way of obscuring missteps.
“Sometime we couldn’t get out of our own way,” said Vikings coach Scott Fisher, whose team moved to 1-1. “We’ll rally, though. We’ll make Northside proud.”
For Cave Spring, most of the good news came out of the quarterback position. Senior Lucas Duncan opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 67-yard sprint around left end. Later, he rifled a 16-yard strike to receiver Daniel Reeves for the home team’s second touchdown.
In the end, that was not enough as the Knights fell to 0-2.
“We played better than last week, but we did not play well enough,” Cave Spring coach Tim Fulton said. “We had moments when we looked pretty sharp. We also had moments when we looked like we had not practiced.”
Northside plays a physical brand of defense, and for most of the night stopped the Knights’ running game time and again.
“The running game was not effective,” Fulton said. “We struggled there and that certainly was an issue.”
Christian Fisher, the coach’s son, has been banged up and was limited to just a handful of snaps defensively last week in the loss to Pulaski County. Against the Knights, he played most of the way in the defensive backfield.
It was his showing on offense that grabbed the attention. He finished with 169 yards on 13 carried, His scoring runs covered 16, 28, and 86 yards. The last score provided the final margin.
“Everybody on our offense can play multiple positions,” Christian Fisher said. “That’s the good thing about it. If one guy’s not getting the job done, the next guy steps up. Offense just keeps flowing. It’s not all about me. Everybody has to do the job for the offense to flow.”
Running back Jaden Harrison chipped in a 5-yard scoring plunge in the third quarter for Northside.
