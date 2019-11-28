Jacob Elliott was a two-way starter on two VISAA state championship football teams at Roanoke Catholic.
Then he transferred to Northside for his junior year in 2018.
“I just felt like I outgrew my pond a little bit and it was time to move on,” he said.
Now Elliott is swimming with sharks.
He will start at offensive guard and linebacker Friday night when Northside plays at bitter rival Lord Botetourt with the Region 3D championship on the line.
The 5-foot-11, 210-pound senior is one of several Vikings who will attempt to stop Botetourt running back Hunter Rice, whose full recovery from an early-season broken ankle was evidenced by a 303-yard rushing performance last week in a second-round victory over Hidden Valley.
“It’s always a challenge with him,” Elliott said. “He has really good abilities to cut back and he’s behind a great line.”
Rice has a scholarship offer from Virginia. So does Botetourt junior tackle Colston Powers. So does Cavaliers tight sophomore tight end Gunner Givens, a transfer from Covington.
Botetourt also has two other FBS recruits: Abingdon transfer Gage Bassham in the offensive line and defensive end Isaiah Stephens, who bolted from Northside after starring for the Vikings in 2018.
That sort of competition is just what Elliott was looking for when he left Roanoke Catholic, which plays in the smallest division in the state’s private-school association.
“I figured it would be a lot better competition, playing LB with mainly D-I recruits, playing Pulaski County last year,” he said.
The 2018 season opener at home against Pulaski was an eye-opener for Elliott.
“I was in awe,” he said, “seeing 5,000 people out there in the stands compared to Roanoke Catholic, there’s maybe 200 at the most.”
Elliott has been a two-sport standout at both Catholic and Northside.
He was a VISAA state wrestling runner-up for the Celtics, and he placed second at 220 pounds last winter in the VHSL Class 3 tournament to Timesland wrestler of the year Andy Smith of Christiansburg.
“We’ve encouraged all of those linemen to wrestle,” Northside football coach Scott Fisher said. “It comes in handy, pushing people around and leverage.”
Elliott does not shy away from contact. At times, Northside’s defensive scheme calls for him to shift over to an interior line position.
Elliott doesn’t mind lining up inside against the big boys.
“I like it,” he said. “Whatever helps the team out the most is what I’m looking to do. I’m a player. They’re the coaches. They know what’s going to help us out the best.”
Elliott plays inside linebacker for the Vikings and mostly stays close to the line of scrimmage.
“He’s not a great cover defensive linebacker,” Fisher said. “He’s a run stopper. Contact is not an issue.
“Jake is an old-school throwback player. He gets really jacked up before the games. We really had to settle him down a little bit.”
Elliott is a solitary figure before Northside games.
His routine is to sequester himself from his teammates as he mentally prepares for the four quarters of football.
“He kind stands off a little bit,” Fisher said. “Pregame, he’ll go in the side room by himself. Right after pregame, he gets his stuff and sits in the film room and you don’t see him until his group goes out.”
Elliott said his pregame routine often lasts up to 30 minutes.
“I just try to focus and learn my assignments and think about what I’ve got to do that night,” he said. “Usually they hand out a defensive sheet so I’ll go over that.
“I just picture myself making big plays. Sometimes I pray.”
Northside and Lord Botetourt are playing for the fifth time since Elliott transferred.
The Vikings split two regular-season games with the Cavaliers in 2018 and dropped last year’s region final at home 23-7. Northside and lost to Botetourt 14-7 on Nov. 1 with the Blue Ridge District title at stake.
The winner of Friday’s game will play in the Class 3 state semifinal against defending state champ Heritage or unbeaten Spotswood.
Elliott wanted a bigger pool.
It doesn’t get deeper than this.
While he was not particularly close to his current Northside teammates when he transferred, he dived in headfirst.
“I knew most of them because I played rec football in Roanoke County, but nothing more than that,” Elliott said. “I’m pretty personable. I’m pretty easy to get along with. figured I’d give it a whirl.”
