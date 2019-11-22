Come on Northside.
Let’s see the video.
Did you really have just 11 defensive players on the field Friday night?
It sure seemed like more as the swarming Vikings held visiting Magna Vista to zero yards rushing and nine first downs in a 27-7 victory over the Warriors in the second round of the Region 3D football playoffs.
Northside (9-3) has earned the right to play for the region title next week at unbeaten Lord Botetourt, where the Vikings and Cavaliers will collide for the fifth time in the last two seasons.
“We’ve played pretty good defense all year long,” Northside coach Scott Fisher said. “Defensively, up front, I think we’ve got a pretty good program.”
Ends Zach Horton and Gavyn Preston hounded Magna Vista quarterback Dryus Hairston all night.
With star running back Louis Taylor still bothered by a late-season injury, the Warriors had no running game. Magna Vista passed for 158 yards, but Hairston was picked off twice by Keenan Bishop.
“We never did run the ball consistently, and we got down and felt like we needed to spread them out,” Magna Vista coach Joe Favero said. “We just didn’t play the way we needed to.
“[Horton] is a handful for sure. Both their defensive ends are. We didn’t get a lot of time. They do a good job of dropping and making it tough on you.”
Horton said the Vikings played like they practiced during the week.
“We do a lot of stuff to work on our moves to get to the quarterback,” the 6-foot-3, 225-pound junior said. “We got good pressure on him today. He was good at making people miss, but we got people there to clean it up.”
Northside’s offense held up its end of the bargain, expanding on a 13-6 halftime lead.
Senior running back Christian Fisher ran for 132 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries, scoring on runs of 20, 3 and 5 yards.
Freshman quarterback Sidney Webb scored the game’s first TD on a 30-yard run in the first quarter and completed 8 of 15 passes for 147 yards.
After Fisher put Northside up 13-0 on a 20-yard run midway through the second quarter, Webb was picked off by Magna Vista’s Dekavis Preston, leading to an 8-yard TD run by Hairston that cut the deficit to 13-6 with 37 seconds left in the half.
Webb’s head was not hanging when he returned for the second half.
He hit Fisher for a 30-yard gain on the Vikings’ first series, which ended with Fisher’s 3-yard run for a 20-6 lead.
“I made a mistake, but I wasn’t really down,” Webb said. “I kept my confidence up.”
Fisher added a 5-yard TD run following a bad punt snap by Magna Vista for the final score.
The senior now has 22 TDs and nearly 1,700 rushing yards in 2019.
He had words of praise for Northside’s freshman signal-caller
“We’ve all got his back, that’s the biggest thing,” Fisher said. “He’s humble and he works hard. He’s destined for greatness.”
Magna Vista (8-4) will lose 27 seniors from its 2019 roster. The Warriors rebounded from a 5-6 season last fall.
“I was proud of the way my seniors got the team together in the offseason and made sure we didn’t have another down year in Ridgeway,” Favero said.
Meanwhile, Northside has reached the region final for the second year in a row.
Standing in the Vikings’ path again, is the bitter rival from Botetourt County.
“We thought at the beginning of the year we had a good football program,” Scott Fisher said. “Sometime of those other guys didn’t think we were going to have a good football program.
“We knew we would be good. We’ll prove it next week.”
