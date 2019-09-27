Fine job, both teams.
Such was the summary of Northside’s 42-28 victory over stubborn visitor Galax in a nondistrict matchup of talented high school football teams.
The reward for each squad is a welcome bye week.
With Galax scoring the last touchdown with 2 minutes 39 seconds to go and both squads playing to the final whistle, each deserves the break.
Quite the show was put on by the Vikings able offensive line, all-purpose back Christian Fisher, and the Maroon Tide’s 6-foot-2, 150-pound junior quarterback Cole Pickett.
Fisher continued his sensationally productive ways with 314 all-purpose yards that included 213 rushing on 18 hauls and four touchdowns, three on the ground to go with a 26-yard scoring catch from fast-improving freshman quarterback Sidney Webb.
“He’s growing up fast,” Fisher said. “He’s my brother, and I’m proud of him.”
Webb completed 10 of 16 throws for 176 yards and also scored a touchdown.
The offensive line made it all happen with an outstanding four quarters of effort.
“I can’t do anything without them,” Fisher said. “They open the holes, and I hit them.”
The senior made the end zone on runs of 4, 44, and 48 yards to spearhead the Vikings’ 239-yard ground game.
“Our line has great coaching,” left tackle Jacob Elliott said. “Then we have that fire deep down in our stomachs to go make a play.”
The Vikings (3-2) led 21-7 before Galax (4-1) struck swiftly on both sides of intermission.
The Tide closed the half with a 24-yard scoring strike from Pickett to tailback Denver Brown to close to within seven points. Pickett capped an eight-play, 74-yard drive out of the break by zipping a 30-yard post pattern strike to Zach Johnson that knotted the count at 21-all.
All three Galax players had big nights offensively. Pickett was 10 for 18 for 134 yards and three TDs and added his squad’s last score on a 1-yard plunge. Brown chipped in 131 tough, between-the-tackles rushing yards to go with his scoring catch. Johnson had three receptions for 59 yards.
“I thought we were in it for a long time,” Galax coach Mark Dixon said. “They hit us right away, and we were kind of in awe of them. Then I thought we settled down and played with them for a while.”
Northside responded to the tying TD with an 80-yard advance decorated by a 23-yard connection between Fisher and Webb and a 15-yard pass interference penalty. The Vikings scored immediately on their next possession with a 48-yard Fisher TD run.
Zach Horton added a 2-yard TD run to complete a run of three consecutive touchdowns.
“That was a great football team we beat tonight and it was a great game,” Northside coach Scott Fisher said. “I told our football team that Galax could win the state championship with their one loss being right here tonight.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.