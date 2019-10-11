There was plenty for Northside’s football team to talk about at halftime of Friday’s game with William Fleming.
Timesland’s eighth-ranked team was nursing a three-point lead over William Fleming and was outplayed by the Colonels for much of the first two quarters.
“We were just a little flat at the beginning of the game,” Northside coach Scott Fisher said. “I didn’t like how we looked during warmups, and it carried over to the game.
“And give Fleming credit. They played very well.”
Once the Vikings’ band left the field and the third quarter started, it was Northside that played very well, scoring on all three of its second-half possessions — and throwing in a defensive score as well — on the way to a 34-9 Blue Ridge District win.
The game was abandoned with 1 minute, 52 seconds to play, right after Fleming attempted its point-after on its lone TD, due to a potentially serious injury to the Vikings’ Shyreek Dews.
The junior defensive back had to be carried off on a stretcher due to a possible spinal injury. Fisher said he had spoken to some school officials who said that Dews would be undergoing tests during the evening, but he did have movement in his extremities when he arrived at the hospital.
It brought a sudden end to what had been a lively second half for Northside (4-2, 1-0).
Led by running back Christian Fisher’s 173 rushing yards and three second-half touchdowns, the Vikings made up for an offensive performance that struggled to move the football on Fleming’s defense.
“We made some adjustments at halftime and started doing what we wanted to do,” Fisher said. “It was a much better effort.”
William Fleming showed up ready to play and led after one quarter thanks to TeiTu Lian’s 39-yard field goal at the end of the Colonels’ first drive. They had more scoring opportunities later in the half, moving the football into Northside territory on two other drives.
“We were ready to go — we’re a young team still learning how to be a winning program,” Fleming coach Jamar Lovelace said. “We need to learn winning habits, and we’re still not where we want to be.”
The problems came for the Colonels in the form of penalties and turnovers. Fleming was flagged for either offsides on defense or illegal procedure on offense six times in the first half. Northside’s defense, meanwhile, managed to intercept Fleming quarterback Deaquan Nichols four times — the fourth one resulting in a 77-yard return for a TD by Vikings senior Jacob Elliott with 6:40 remaining.
Elliott had picked off Nichols on the previous possession as well.
“I was happy for him,” Fisher said of Elliott. “He made two very good plays on those interceptions and managed to get into the end zone on that second one.”
As the Vikings enter the district portion of their schedule, Fisher said the most important thing for his team is to try to get healthy. Injuries have plagued them so far.
“But I know everyone is probably dealing with that right now,” Fisher added.
Lovelace said the Colonels (2-4, 0-1) will focus on the positives from the night — especially what he saw from his defense in the first half.
“Learning those winning habits and keeping them up for four quarters is tough,” he said. “We’re going to keep working on those.”
William Fleming 3 0 0 6 — 9
Northside 0 6 14 14 — 34
WF — FG Lian 39
NS — Webb 1 run (kick failed)
NS — Fisher 19 run (pass failed)
NS — Fisher 3 run (Horton pass from Webb)
NS — Fisher 14 run (Johnson kick)
NS — Elliott 77 int. return (Johnson kick)
WF — Kasey 6 run (kick failed)
(Game abandoned with 1:52 to play in fourth quarter due to potentially serious injury)
TEAM STATISTICS
WF NS
First downs 11 21
Rushes-yards 34 37-296
Passing yards 155 79
Comp-Att-Int 8-17-4 5-12-0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties-yards 7-45 7-66
Punts-Avg. 2-23 2-19
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — William Fleming, Anderson 16-86, Kasey 4-36, Nichols 5-28, Lewis 5-4, Bonds 2-4, Andrews 1-0, Team 1-(minus-3). Northside, Fisher 27-173, Webb 9-68, Harrison 6-58, Horton 1-(minus-3).
PASSING — William Fleming, Nichols 8-17-4-84. Northside, Webb 5-12-0-79.
RECEIVING — William Fleming, Bannister 3-38, Andrews 2-23, Anderson 2-7, Kasey 1-16. Northside, Earls 6-88, Horton 1-8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.