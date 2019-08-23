The grass on Thomas Field at North Cross School is green and pristine.
Isaac Harris can't wait to tuck a football in his right arm and run.
Actually, Harris can't wait to run on any field.
The North Cross senior is most anxious for Saturday's 3 p.m. season opener against Nansemond-Suffolk.
The 5-foot-6, 175-pound senior running back would like to put 'running' back into his job description.
Since Harris rambled for 1,059 yards as a freshman in 2016, a series of ankle injuries have either kept him out of the lineup or forced him to play at much less than 100 percent effectiveness.
North Cross coach Stephen Alexander does not minimize Harris' value to the Raiders' offense.
"One of the reactions I get from opposing coaches is what a different offense we are when he's in the game," Alexander said.
The Raiders run a single-back, no-huddle, spread offense.
While defenses must worry about a receiving corps led by FBS recruit Zae Baines, it is Harris who provides an extra dimension with pulverizing runs up the gut.
"He's tough to tackle," Alexander said. "I'm glad I don't have to do it. He can make guys miss. He can run through arm tackles. He drags the pile. He's going to be a workhorse for us this year.
"He's a unique back. He's got incredibly quick feet for a guy who can run as hard as he can. He's got good vision too. He fits our scheme perfectly."
Oddly enough, Harris' chance to play as a freshman came after starter Maurice Garrison went down with a season-ending injury on the opening series of the first game.
Harris stepped in and ran for 1,059 yards in nine games at North Cross finished 11-1 and reached the VIS Division II state final against Blue Ridge.
"Isaac stepped in beautifully," Alexander said. "Had a great year. He really won us some big games that year."
Harris has fit in nicely at North Cross ever since he decided to forgo a possible football career at Salem for life at the small private school in Roanoke County.
He has been elected president of the upper school student body all four years.
He has an infectious smile, a bubbly personality.
He can make you feel better about life after a 15-minute conversation.
"I like making people happy, whether it's on the football field or in school," Harris said. "I know some kids come to school dreading it. I do sometimes. What high school student doesn't?
"Why not try to make it fun? I like to have everyone included so they can have a great high school experience because this is where you find out a little piece of who you truly are."
Harris was a promising player at Andrew Lewis Middle School whose teammates included current Salem stars Bobby Pinello, Chase Ferris and Isaiah Persinger.
However, there was a pull to come to North Cross.
Harris' older brother, Isaiah, was the Raiders' leading receiver in 2013.
Isaiah Harris was followed to North Cross by his father, former Salem football star JoJo Harris, who joined the school's faculty in 2015 as an upper school History teacher.
Isaac Harris said his father encouraged him to make North Cross a family affair.
"It was kind of my decision," he said. "My dad suggested it to me. He said it would be a better choice for my future, for my education."
Harris said playing in North Cross' spread offense was an adjustment.
"Coming from Salem offense at Andrew Lewis, it was straight down the field, Strong-right 26, 25 [running plays]. The spread offense ... it was hard picking it up at first."
All was smooth for Harris as a freshman until Blue Ridge smacked the Raiders in the 2016 state final on a frigid day at Thomas Field.
Then just prior to the 2017 season, Harris said he felt an excruciating pain in his left ankle.
"I sprained my left ankle doing foolishness," he said. "I was playing basketball before the season started. The trainer said I would be back in two or three weeks. Four weeks later, it was still hurting so I went to the doctor."
Harris said X-rays revealed a bone spur. He underwent surgery and missed five of North Cross' nine games as the Raiders finished 6-3 without a postseason berth.
The dynamic running back came back ready to roll in 2018 until he was hurt in a season-opening 34-27 loss at Nansemond-Suffolk.
"I had my ankle braces. I had my ankles taped. I could run full speed," Harris said. "I got tackled and I re-sprained the surgery ankle. That put me out. Then I sprained the other ankle.
"I just had to play through the pain at that point. I just had to deal with it."
He missed three games and ran for 55 yards in a 35-21 loss in the state final to Fredericksburg Christian.
Alexander is crossing his fingers in 2019.
"He is looking in this early camp, better than I've ever seen him," the North Cross coach said.
Harris has undergone a different sort of offseason this time.
He made a week-long trip to China with a contingent from North Cross to interview several Chinese students and assist with their college portfolios at the school's campus in Shanghai.
Harris' own college plans are up in the air.
He said he is not sure he wants to play college football. Even if Harris does want to play, he's not sure who might give him a shot.
"Isaac has a lot of great things going for him," Alexander said. "His school choice won't be solely because of football. Football is a very small part of who he is.
"He's got a natural gift with people. He brings that energy and that personality and leadership to football."