North Cross senior receiver Zae Baines has been named VISAA Division II football player of the year.
Baines, a Temple signee, led the Raiders to the state championship in November. He made the first team at receiver and defensive back.
North Cross senior running back Isaac Harris was named offensive player of the year. Blue Ridge linebacker Andy Nwoako was voted defensive player of the year.
Other North Cross players who made the first team were Aden Britton at offensive line and linebacker, James Jackson at receiver and linebacker; Solomon Crockett-Eans at offensive line; Jaedyn Young at defensive line and Mehki Hines at defensive back.
Second-team picks from North Cross were offensive lineman Graham Eliades, kick returner and punter returner Ian Cann, linebackers Michael Mack and Carlton Ward, defensive back Amareon King and Crockett-Eans at defensive line.
North Cross' Stephen Alexander was named coach of the year.
In Division III, Roanoke Catholic junior Kawuan Ray was selected to the first team as a running back and defensive lineman.
The Celtics reached the state final before losing to St. Michael the Archangel.
Catholic's Colin Hagy (offensive line), Andrew Vaught (defensive line) and El-Amin Shareef (linebacker) also made the first team.
Second-team picks from Catholic were linebacker Jackson Rice and defensive back Marquis Adams.
St. Michael quarterback Jalen Smith was named player of the year.
VISAA DIVISION II
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Lineman — Aden Britton, North Cross,. sr.; Xavier Chevrier, Norfolk Christian, jr.; Solomon Crockett-Eans, North Cross, sr.; Chip Darden, Isle of Wight, sr.; Jack Dickey, Blue Ridge, sr.; Griffin Duggan, Nansemond-Suffolk, jr.; Tight end — Odin Bristol, Isle of Wight, sr.; Jaden Lance, Atlantic Shores Christian, sr.; Receiver — Zae Baines, North Cross, sr.; Jaden Freeman, Nansemond-Suffolk, jr.; James Jackson, North Cross, jr.; Iceysis, Lewis, Blue Ridge, sr.; Running back — Isaac Harris, North Cross, sr.; George Pettaway, Nansemond-Suffolk, jr.; Quarterback — Gabe Zappia, North Cross, jr.; Kenyon Carter, Blue Ridge, sr.; Place-kicker — Johan Silver, Blue Ridge, soph.; Kick returner — Iceysis Lewis, Blue Ridge; D.J. Simms, Christchurch, jr.
Defense
Lineman — Xavier Chevrier, Norfolk Christian, jr.; Chip Darden, Isle of Wight, sr.; Jack Dickey, Blue Ridge, sr.; Jaden Lance, Atlantic Shores Christian, sr.; Jaedyn Young, North Cross, sr.; Linebacker — Aden Britton, North Cross,. sr.; James Jackson, North Cross, jr.; Cam Kewley, Blue Ridge, sr.; Andy Nwaoko, Blue Ridge, sr.; Adam Soper, Nansemond-Suffolk; Back — Zae Baines, North Cross, sr.; Drew Bergeron, Nansemond-Suffolk, sr.; Chaequan Boyd, Atlantic Shores Christian, sr.; Mehki Hines, North Cross, jr.; Caleb Hunt, Norfolk Christian, sr.; Punter — Drew Bergeron, Nansemond-Suffolk, sr.;; Punt returner — D.J. Simms, Christchurch, jr.
Player of the year
Zae Baines, North Cross.
Offensive player of the year
Isaac Harris, North Cross.
Defensive player of the year
Andy Nwaoko, Blue Ridge.
Coach of the year
Stephen Alexander, North Cross.
VISAA DIVISION III
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Lineman — Ashtin Ancheta, Portsmouth Christian; Jacob Baker, St. Michael the Archangel; Khadeis Battle, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot; Matthew Brown, St. Michael the Archangel; Colin Hagy, Roanoke Catholic; Tight end — Clay Wardius, Broadwater; Receiver — Matt Osborn, Fuqua; Taijon Yorkshire, Portsmouth Christian; Running back — Kawuan Ray, Roanoke Catholic; Brunye Thomas, Portsmouth Christian; Quarterback — Jalen Smith, St. Michael the Archangel; Place-kicker — James Hawkins, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot; Kick returner — Gunnar Gustafson, Broadwater.
Defense
Lineman — Khadeis Battle, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot; Kawuan Ray, Roanoke Catholic; Melvin Spriggs, St. Michael the Archangel; Andrew Vaught, Roanoke Catholic; Linebacker — Matthew Brown, St. Michael the Archangel; Rylan Riddick, Portsmouth Christian; El-Amin Shareef, Roanoke Catholic; Shymarr Wright, St. Michael the Archangel; Back — Jalen Smith, St. Michael the Archangel;; Taijon Yorkshire, Portsmouth Christian; Punter — James Hawkins, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot; Punt returner — Elijah Warner, Fuqua.
Player of the year
Jalen Smith, St. Michael the Archangel.
Coach of the year
Hugh Brown, St. Michael the Archangel.
