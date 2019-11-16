The time for coming up just short was over.
The seniors on this North Cross team, including running back Isaac Harris, had finished as state runners-up as freshmen and as juniors. Saturday’s VISAA Division II title game against Blue Ridge gave them one more chance to win the state title.
“It’s our last high school game,” Harris told his classmates pregame. “Why not go crazy, right? Why not give it our all?”
On the first North Cross possession, the Blue Ridge defense stopped Harris at the goal line on fourth down — coming up just short again. Harris would not be denied, though.
After a defensive stop, Harris awaited the punt, standing a few yards in front of regular punt returner Zae Baines. The line-drive punt went right to Harris, who caught it at the Blue Ridge 30-yard line, juked to his right, and sprinted into the end zone for the first score of the game.
It set the tone for the Raiders’ dominant 42-6 victory to take home the trophy. It’s the first championship for North Cross since 2011.
For Harris and the rest of the senior class, it was difficult to put the win into words.
“I don’t even know how to feel,” he said postgame. “Pure joy.”
The Raiders (11-1) controlled the game in all three phases, with special teams plays turning the game from a comfortable victory to a blowout.
Baines followed in Harris’ footsteps, returning a punt 70 yards to pay dirt in the second quarter.
The Raiders scored twice in the span of 40 seconds in the second quarter, thanks to a mental lapse from the Barons to allow North Cross to recover a kickoff deep in Barons territory.
Harris scored two rushing touchdowns to go with his return touchdown, and junior quarterback Gabe Zappia threw for two scores.
The Raider defense made life difficult for Barons (8-4) quarterback Kenyon Carter. The combination of solid downfield coverage and a speedy pass rush off the edge had Carter scrambling for much of the game, and the Raiders capitalized with three interceptions.
Blue Ridge’s only score came on a 24-yard pass from Carter to Jacob Rice in the fourth quarter.
One of the leaders of that defense was senior linebacker Aden Britton. Britton was a familiar face to the Barons, as Britton played for Blue Ridge in 2017 before transferring to North Cross.
In his two years in Raider red, Britton became a team captain. When the Raiders took the field Saturday, Britton led the way, carrying the team’s red and black flag.
Britton was candid postgame, saying it was “absolutely a great feeling” to beat his former team in the state championship game.
“It’s something special, this team,” Britton said of North Cross. “I’ve never been part of a team that has the bond we have. It’s like a true family. I feel it and they feel it.”
Speaking to players and parents postgame, North Cross head coach Stephen Alexander said this year’s squad is one of the best in team history.
It’s hard to argue with that, as the Raiders won their two playoff games by a combined score of 82-6.
Alexander gave credit to his senior class, and said there might be more success ahead.
“We’ve got a lot of young players behind them,” Alexander said. “These guys showed how to win a championship.”
As the clock hit 0:00, Alexander embraced North Cross head of school Christian Proctor. After the two teams shook hands, Baines did a back handspring — a skill he learned when he was 12 just because he wanted to.
Bennett Dorton, who coaches the offensive and defensive lines, congratulated his players for finishing the job. When Dorton was a junior at North Cross, the Raiders lost to Blue Ridge in the state title game. This year’s seniors were freshmen at the time, and Dorton has watched them grow up.
“It’s really cool to see how it all worked out for them,” Dorton said. “They put in the work. They deserve it.”
Baines, who is headed to Temple to play college football, said it’s been an amazing journey for him, Harris and the rest of the senior class.
“I love my guys,” Baines said. “State champions, going out on top my senior year. I’m going to remember this for life.”
