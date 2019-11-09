Atlantic Shores Christian was just one yard away from making it a game on Saturday, and the Seahawks had three chances to get it.
Leading by two touchdowns in the first half of the VISAA Division II state semifinals, the North Cross defense dug into the turf at Willis Field and stood tough.
“I thought to myself, ‘We’ve got to do this,’ ” senior defensive back Amareon King said. “ ‘We’ve got to stop them. We’ve got to cancel that momentum.’ ”
They did just that. Three times in a row from the 1-yard line, the Seahawks ran the ball into the line, and all three times, the Raiders stuffed them for no gain.
The next play, the Raiders dealt the knockout blow.
Unfazed by being on his own 1-yard line, Raiders quarterback Gabe Zappia dropped back and turned his eyes downfield. He lofted a pass for wideout Zae Baines, who caught it at about the 30-yard line and then weaved his way away from defenders all the way to the endzone for a 99-yard touchdown.
The rapid scoring swing sank the visiting Seahawks and propelled North Cross to a 40-0 victory. The Raiders (10-1) will host Blue Ridge — a 43-40 winner over Christchurch in the other semifinal — at 1 p.m. Saturday.
This will be the third state championship appearance for the Raiders’ senior class. They lost in both of the previous appearances, and have not won a state title since 2011.
“Once you lose those, it just puts stuff into perspective, the work you’ve got to put in,” King said. “You’ve got to keep working.”
The work began July 29 this year and hasn’t been easy. Just 24 players took the field for North Cross on Saturday, many playing a significant number of snaps on both sides of the ball.
Coach Stephen Alexander said it’s like that every year at North Cross, and the players have grown used to it.
“We’ve got to be in great shape, we’ve got to be smart, we’ve got to be very disciplined,” Alexander said. “But when we’re playing well, we’re tough.”
As they have all season, the Raiders employed a balanced offensive approach to give the opposing defense fits. Senior running back Isaac Harris surpassed 1,200 rushing yards during the game, rushing 16 times for 121 yards and three touchdowns, including a 53-yard score in the first half.
Zappia, a junior, completed 17 of his 25 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns. He threw an interception in the end zone on the first possession, but wasn’t rattled. On the ensuing drive, he was 3-for-3, including a 46-yard touchdown pass to James Jackson.
Baines and Ian Cann had the other scoring receptions.
Atlantic Shores Christian (7-5) struggled to get going offensively, despite kick returners Jaylen Smith and Brandon Peterson routinely giving the team good field position. Peterson returned a first-half kickoff all the way to the North Cross red zone — which led to the possession that ended with the Raiders’ goal-line stand.
Friends and family members celebrated together on the field after Saturday’s win, but remained restrained. They, the players and the coaches know there’s more work to do.
“We’ll go back and look at film and then it’s going to be a bit of a chess game to figure out what adjustments are going to be made on both sides of the ball,” Alexander said.
