CHRISTIANSBURG — A series of big plays in the second half helped Hidden Valley erase a 16-point deficit at Christiansburg on Friday night.
Christiansburg needed a stop on third-and-5 with 1:45 to play if it hoped to regain possession and aim for a game-winning drive. Titans running back Jovan Wilson instead broke free for 63-yard touchdown run to clinch a 37-24 win for the Titans.
“That was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Christiansburg coach Alex Wilkens said. “We’ve got to be ready to make that play. We have to be more situationally aware and make plays when they matter.”
Wilson wasn’t touched by a single defender as he burst through the middle of Christiansburg’s defensive line for the score.
It was Hidden Valley’s third play of more than 50 yards in the half and fourth of the game. Three of the explosive plays went for touchdowns as the Titans scored 30 unanswered points.
Wilson had 12 carries for 97 yards and all but 6 of those yards came in the fourth quarter, while fellow Titans back Matt Strong dominated the third quarter with 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 77-yard score at the 2:09 mark.
“We just pride ourselves on being a physical football team that as the game moves along those 2- and 3-yard runs in the first quarter turn into 20-and 30-yard runs in the second half,” Hidden Valley coach Scott Weaver said. “We have tremendous confidence in our two tremendous backs. They came through for us tonight.”
Hidden Valley quarterback Grayson Carroll also made plays when necessary. He completed 11 of 23 pass attempts for 201 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He gave his team a two-possession lead in the fourth quarter when he threw a 28-yard touchdown pass with the offense facing a fourth-and-17.
Carroll’s other big throw came after Christiansburg blocked a punt and jumped out to a 16-0 lead with 1:25 to go in the first half.
The Blue Demons’ defense had bottled up Hidden Valley the entire half until Carroll hit Stephen Bell for a 56-yard touchdown. There wasn’t a defender within 10 yards of Bell, who made it 16-8 with the score after a successful two-point conversion.
The touchdown pass almost equaled Hidden Valley’s production for the entire half up to that point (61 yards).
“You preach and preach to these kids that when you are playing in tough district games, the difference between winning and losing and that was one of them we can look back at,” Wilkens said.
Weaver called the touchdown a turning point for his team.
“It really kick-started things and at halftime it was just like, ‘Hey guys, it’s time to ball,’ ” Weaver said. “We responded.”
Christiansburg’s offense opened up the game with an efficient 9-play, 62-yard scoring drive. Quarterback MJ Hunter scored on a 1-yard keeper with 8:09 to go in the first quarter, but struggled to maintain that consistency throughout the game.
“I’m not going to make excuses, but we had a lot of injuries, we had kids that we didn’t know were going to be able to play tonight and ran different backfield sets than we did all year just to have bodies on the field, but everybody goes through that,” Wilkens said. “We have to be better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.