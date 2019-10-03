NARROWS — Chad and Chase Blaker are twin brothers of the sort who do not look alike.
Distinctions do not end with appearance.
“Each of them is a little bit different,” said their father, Lee, who included the boys’ older brother, Cole, in the discussion.
Certainly so, until you also consider football-related criteria . All three play the game well.
The twins continue to contribute big deeds and all the intangibles as high school players at Narrows. Cole is a redshirt sophomore walk-on tight end at Virginia Tech who made his on-field debut this season.
Similarly to their older brother, the twins have had a tremendously positive impact on the Green Wave’s gridiron fortunes. Narrows is 4-0 following its bye week with a trip to Holston at hand on Friday night.
Chase Blaker is the quarterback and safety. Chad plays tailback and cornerback.
The seniors are part of one of the most productive classes in Green Wave football history. Narrows is 25-5 the last three seasons and for the first time has a chance to compile double-digit victory totals three years in a row.
Nobody wants to talk about an undefeated regular season — “We’re playing them one at a time,” Lee Blaker said with the stock response — but Narrows will be favored in each of its six remaining scheduled games.
No question things have been buzzing around here all fall, particularly after the Green Wave’s 20-8 win over cross-county rival Giles on Sept. 20. It was Kelly Lowe’s first victory over the Spartans in his 16 years as Narrows’ coach .
“It’s exciting,” Chase Blaker said. “Everybody’s around the area has been coming to our games. It really gets us hyped.”
Narrows has been solid offensively and the brothers have been in the thick of it.
Chase has 564 yards total offense and part of five touchdowns. As a passer, he’s gone 22 of 42 for 338 yards and three scores and has thrown one interception. Chad is second on the team in rushing with 238 yards and ranks first with four TDs, while averaging 6.6 yards per carry.
On defense is where Narrows has been particularly impressive, with two shutouts and 22 points yielded. Again, the Blakers have been major contributors. Chase has been in on 26 tackles and has two interceptions at safety. Chad has added an interception at cornerback.
Last season, Chase set a program record with 10 interceptions and was chosen all state at two positions including receiver.
The twins have combined their athletic ability with their brain power .
“Both of them are very knowledgeable, very football savvy,” Lowe said. “They understand the game.”
It helps to have access to around-the-clock gridiron guidance. Lee Blaker is the team’s defensive coordinator and once was a Green Wave player himself.
“They’re talking football all the time,” Lowe said.
Except when it comes time for another sports season. Chase plays basketball and baseball; Chad runs track outdoors and in.
Chad is coming off first place in the 200 meters and runner-up in the 100 this past summer at the Commonwealth Games. He’d like to continue to run track in college. Chase wants to keep on playing football. Both weigh options with firm plans still ahead at this point.
The twins have been preparing for an athletic future a long time.
“We just started having fun in the back yard playing baseball and this and that,” Lee Blaker said. “They showed the ability to pick up things quick and go on with it. Chad has always been pretty quick. Chase’s hand-eye coordination was always really good.”
First was travel basketball. Speed, agility, and weight training followed.
“There was never an offseason,” Lee Blaker said.
“We worked on weekends, practiced during the week, just grinding it out trying to be as good as we can be,” Chad said.
Achievement levels were set as goals.
“Growing up with Cole, he really set a standard for us to look up to,” Chad said. “He was a great role model for us.” Added Chase: “We all pushed each other.”
There’s the common denominator among the brothers.
“All three of them have a tremendous work ethic,” the father said. “No matter how much I throw at them, the harder they work and the more they put into it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.