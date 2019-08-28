AUBURN
Coach: Cam Akers (fourth season) Record at Auburn: 12-20 Last season: 5-6, 2-4 (lost in Region 1C first round)
Returning offensive starters: 7 | Returning defensive starters: 7
Players to watch: RG-DT Zach McClellan (6-3, 235, sr.), FB-OLB Carson East (6-0, 174, sr.), RT-NG Drew French (5-8, 215, jr.), LT-ILB Justin Otey (5-10, 179, jr.), RB-FS Rusty Marshall (5-11, 181, jr.), RB-OLB Will Kelley (6-1, 184, sr.), QB Payson Kelley (6-1, 175, jr.), LG-DT Brady Taylor (6-0, 239, sr.), RB-SS Jacob Nester (5-8, 160, sr.), FB-ILB Carter Keith (5-11, 160, jr.)
2018 summary: The Eagles increased their win total by one game for the second year in a row, including a 27-20 victory over Floyd County for some bragging rights along Route 8. Auburn dropped close games to Narrows (23-21), George Wythe (34-27) and Fort Chiswell (20-14) or the season could have been much better. A No. 7 playoff seed led to an early playoff exit with an 18-7 loss to Narrows.
Outlook: Auburn hopes to continue an upward trend based on the number of returning starters.. Payson Kelley, who has two years of experience, leads the Eagles’ option offense. He did well last year as a sophomore, running for 657 yards before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 7. He should gobble up plenty of yards this year, particularly with the Eagles having plenty of seasoning on the offensive line. Auburn led in most of its games last year, and if it can finish games this season, a winning season is a strong possibility.
FORT CHISWELL
Coach: Chris Akers (first season) Record at Fort Chiswell: 5-6 Last season: 5-6, 3-3 (lost in Region 2C first round)
Returning offensive starters: 3 Returning defensive starters: 5
Players to watch: QB-SS Dylan Bailey (5-11, 190, jr.), RB-DB Isaac Dunford (5-8, 150, jr.), RB-LB Johnathan Poole (6-0, 180, jr.), TE-LB Tyler Crigger (6-1, 175, soph.), OL-DL Jon Gregory (5-11, 260, sr.), OL-DL Donovan Stroupe (6-0, 230, soph.), RB-LB Ezra Varney (5-10, 175, soph.), RB-DB Eli Jones (5-7, 150, sr.), WR-DB Curtis Coffee (6-0, 160, jr.), WR-LB Camden Gravely (6-1, 185, soph.)
2018 summary: The Pioneers lost close Mountain Empire games to George Wythe (6-2) and Grayson County (14-7) or they could have earned better than a No. 8 seed in the playoffs, where they fell 22-0 to No. 1 seed Radford. Fort Chiswell’s five wins came against teams that combined for just 11 victories. Losses to Radford (26-6), Galax (38-13) and Graham (41-10) were much sterner tests.
Outlook: Fort Chiswell has its fifth different coach in eight years as Akers takes over after previous head coaching stints at Gate City and Rural Retreat, and stops as an assistant at William Fleming and George Washington. In his final year at Rural Retreat, Akers’ team was 8-4. The Pioneers open season against his former Timesland team Aug. 30. Poole had 61 tackles as a sophomore, the most of any returning defensive starter. Dunford ran for 106 yards in the regular-season finale last year, a must-win game that secured a playoff berth. Fort Chiswell is young, particularly at the skill positions, where it graduated most of its big yardage producers from a year ago, but the Pioneers are rarely pushovers. They’ve finished below .500 in a regular season just once in the past 11 seasons.
GALAX
Coach: Mark Dixon (10th season) Record at Galax: 89-32 Last season: 11-3, 6-0 (lost in Class 1 state semifinal)
Returning offensive starters: 5 | Returning defensive starters: 5
Players to watch: RB-SS Denver Brown (6-0, 205, sr.), DL-OL Lee Peoples (6-1, 245, sr.), OLB Isaac Hawks (6-1, 215, sr.), WR-DB Zach Johnson (5-10, 160, sr.), RB-LB Brendan Bryson (5-11, 205, sr.), DL-C Andrew Belcher (6-0, 220, sr.), OL-DL Daniel McKinney (6-0 225, sr.), RB-SS Keaton Beeman (5-9, 185, jr.), TE-LB Kolby Barnes (5-10, 190, jr.), QB Cole Pickett (6-1, 200, jr.).
2018 summary: The Maroon Tide reached double-figure wins for the fourth year in a row, one of only two Timesland teams that can make that claim. Losses to Glenvar (28-24) in the season opener and Northside (57-21) hardly were negatives. Galax defeated Radford (41-21), George Wythe (21-14) and Grayson County (34-16) to win the MED. A fourth successive region title ensued before a 28-7 loss to Chilhowie.
Outlook: Galax is young at a lot of positions and will rely on its veteran skill players as it seeks another 10-plus win season. Brown looks to build on a junior year in which he ran for 1,060 yards and scored 14 touchdowns during the regular season, while Pickett takes over as full-time quarterback after throwing for 710 yards as part of a platoon. Hawks and Peoples combined for 127 regular-season tackles last season, 34 of them coming for losses. Barnes adds to the talent on defense. He was a Sizzlin’ Sophomore in 2018, recording 15 tackles for losses. Galax helps Glenvar debut its artificial turf in the season opener, and the Maroon Tide comes back to Roanoke County to face Northside in September. Galax is still the king of Region 1C until someone else proves otherwise.
GEORGE WYTHE
Coach: Brandon Harner (sixth season) Record at George Wythe: 46-18
Last season: 7-5, 4-2 (lost in Region 1C second round)
Returning offensive starters: 7 | Returning defensive starters: 7
Players to watch: QB Cole Simmons (6-1, 170, sr.), RB-FS Rayvon Wells (5-9, 165, sr.), WR-OLB Braydon Thompson(6-1, 170, jr.), T-ILB Dorrien McMillian (6-0, 220, sr.), WR-CB Davion Tillison (6-2, 175, jr.), T-DE Dorran Harmon (6-2, 250, jr.), G-ILB Nick Martin (6-1, 190, jr.), WR-ILB Dayson McMillian (5-9, 190, sr.), C Nigel Skinner (5-10, 300, sr.), DE Connor Fowler (5-10, 195, jr.)
2018 summary: The Maroons went 3-2 in games decided by a TD or less. Wythe lost to Chilhowie (39-0) for just the second time in 17 games. Wins over Fort Chiswell, Auburn, Honaker, Bland County and Rural Retreat enabled the Maroons to extend their Timesland-best string of winning seasons to 22 before a 28-0 playoff win over Covington and a 42-14 loss to Galax, GW’s fourth in a row against the Maroon Tide.
Outlook: George Wythe made a big change on offense in 2018, going from a hybrid Wing-T to a spread attack. The Maroons should be more comfortable with that kind of dynamic offense in Year 2. Wells ran for 986 yards and scored 14 touchdowns during the regular season last year, while Simmons combined for more than 1,900 passing and rushing yards. Those numbers could be even larger this year. McMillian provides plenty of toughness on defense. George Wythe faced lower expectations in 2018, and had several players who were playing new positions, but did anyone think the Maroons would have a losing season? They own Timesland’s longest streak of winning seasons at 22. That should go up to 23 this year as GW tries to throw a challenge at Galax for supremacy in Region 1C.
GRAYSON COUNTY
Coach: Brett McPherson (14th season) Record at Grayson County: 73-68
Last season: 8-3, 5-1 (lost in Region 2D first round)
Returning offensive starters: 5 | Returning defensive starters: 5
Players to watch: T-DT Devonta Cox (5-9, 240, jr.), RB-LB Dawson Allen (5-8, 140, sr.), QB-DB Holden Cassell (5-8, 140, soph.), T-DE Grayson Osborne (6-0, 220, sr.), WR-S Chase Pope (6-2, 160, sr.), OL-DL Dakota Burnett (6-0, 220, jr.), C Garrett Caldwell (6-0, 250, jr.), RB-LB Devon Poe (6-1, 200, jr.), RB-LB Joe White (6-0, 200, soph.), LS Grayson Jordan (6-0, 180, sr.).
2018 summary: The Blue Devils exited Class 2 with one of the better seasons in the 31-year school history. The lone losses were 36-12 to Glenvar and 34-16 to Galax in a showdown for the MED title. Late-season victories over Auburn (33-14), Fort Chiswell (14-7) and George Wythe (36-28) gave Grayson eight wins and a No. 4 seed in the region, where the Devils fell to Richlands.
Outlook: Grayson County gave the keys of the offense to Jake Hollingsworth in 2018, and he drove the Blue Devils to the playoffs with 1,056 rushing yards and 20 TDs. Cassell takes the reins in 2019 as a sophomore. Pope, Allen, and Cox are all three-year starters on offense, and Cox is an anchor up front–on both sides of the ball. Allen also picked off two passes in the secondary and was Grayson’s second-leading tackler with 42 solos. The defense will have to make up for the graduation of hard-hitting Crue Cassell. The Blue Devils’ special teams should be helped by Jordan, a three-year starter, Grayson has one of the more reliable small-school long snappers in Timesland. The Blue Devils won 15 games and shared an MED title in the last two years. If Grayson takes a drop, it shouldn’t be precipitous.
