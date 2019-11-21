One of the most important parts of a high school football game is often the most overlooked.
A touchdown is scored.
Six points go up on the board.
The sideline celebrates. The band plays the school’s fight song.
Fans high-five their friends.
But what about the extra-point kick?
The snap. The hold. The placement. The smack of shoe striking leather.
Is anyone really paying attention?
You bet they are at Radford High School football games.
That’s when junior Connor Lytton goes to work, and his powerful right leg has made all the difference in 2019 for the Bobcats.
Radford’s two biggest victories this season were a 21-20 overtime win at home over Gretna and a 13-7 Three Rivers District victory at Glenvar.
Lytton’s PAT was the game-winner against Gretna, and his two field goals were the margin of victory in the district showdown.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Lytton is nearly automatic on PATs. He has kicked 24 career field goals in three seasons with a range of up to 54 yards.
However, Radford coach Matthew Saunders said his star place-kicker is most valuable because better than 80 percent of Lytton’s kickoffs result in touchbacks with the opponent getting the ball at the 20-yard line.
If Radford wins the coin toss Friday night before the rematch at home with Gretna in the second round of the Region 2C playoffs, don’t expect the Bobcats to elect to receive.
“When we’ve won the toss, we’ve deferred every time,” Saunders said.” I like it when we kick off first.
“We’re pretty good on defense here lately. You put them back, then they’ve got to drive it.”
If Radford’s defense can hold an opponent without a first down on the opening series, Lytton isn’t far out of field-goal range when the Bobcats take possession.
“People say we don’t have a lot of yards offensively but we don’t have to get much to get in scoring position with him there.
“That’s kind of the way we’ve done it a little bit this year with all the stuff that’s happened. We’ve tried to play field position a little bit.”
Radford broke a 7-7 tie at Glenvar in October when Lytton blasted a 46-yard field goal that might have been good from another 10 yards out.
Whenever Radford gets the ball around the opponent’s 35-yard line, Saunders has a shadow hovering over his back.
“Every time it’s fourth down, he’s right there in my back hip pocket,” the Radford coach said.
Lytton has a shot at the Radford career record of 37 field goals held by Trey Mitchell.
He was on a different career track in middle school, playing offensive line.
“I didn’t really know much about it,” Lytton said. “I kind of had to get out of that and start kicking.”
Lytton kicked six field goals for Radford as a freshman and 12 last season as the Bobcats reached the Class 2 state semifinals. He is 6 of 11 this year and is 60 percent for his career.
“He’s got to get a little more consistent,” Saunders said.
Lytton has gone far and wide to hone his craft. He has studied under North Carolina-based kicking guru Dan Orner and New York-based Adam Tanalski. Earlier in the process, Lytton worked with Abingdon native and former Miami Dolphins kicking coach Doug Blevins.
“Fundamentals, structure, direction, fine-tuning,” Lytton said. “It helps with all of that.”
Lytton has been forced to work with a variety of snappers and holders this season because of injuries .
Marshall served as both a snapper and a holder. Brent Mabry worked as a snapper before he was injured. Backup snapper Spencer Perdue also has been hurt. The Bobcats currently have a female player — Ashley Burdette — snapping the ball to quarterback Zane Rupe. The same combination produced the game-winning kicks against Gretna and Glenvar.
Burdette missed one game but has snapped for field goals since Radford’s game against Fort Chiswell on Sept. 13. Lytton converted all five of his extra-point attempts and made two field goal attempts in the 45-6 win.
“She stepped in. It’s been awesome,” Lytton said. “We’ve worked on it all year. It’s gotten really smooth.”
Lytton hopes to attract a scholarship offer from an FBS program, which can be rare in many instances.
Saunders said Wake Forest had interest in the Radford junior but offered another kicker. Lytton said North Carolina State and Virginia Tech have been in contact.
Lytton, who also is Radford’s punter, missed the Bobcats’ game against Alleghany with a back problem that he said was caused by overuse. He’s ready to answer the call as Radford hopes to win a second straight region championship and reach the state semifinals.
“I feel like we can,” Lytton said. “Our backups have stepped up. I think we can make another run this year.”
