Lord Botetourt scored eight touchdowns in highly efficient fashion Friday night, the product being a 41-7 high school football victory over host William Byrd.
As for the Terriers, they outgained the rival Cavaliers 287-248, had the same number of first downs, held the football for longer portions of the game. Yet had little to show for it.
“We got up 21-0 and our guys relaxed and played a little sloppy,” said Lord Botetourt coach Jamie Harless, whose team improved to 6-0, 1-0 Blue Ridge District. “But I want to compliment Byrd’s players. I thought they played extremely hard.”
True, but the Terriers (1-5, 0-1) were vulnerable to the big play on special teams and defense and occasionally were not as sensible going about their business as they could have been. Self-inflicted damage included 92 yards worth of penalties.
The infraction total included three unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, two of those coming the same LB possession. The result was a first and goal at the 7 for Cavaliers with a rushing touchdown from running back Dylan Wade on the next play.
“We shot ourselves in the foot a few times, that’s for sure,” Terriers coach Brad Lutz said.
That started on the opening kickoff, which was inadequately covered and subsequently converted to a 93-yard TD sprint by Isiah Stephens.
“I’m not going to lie, I almost fell at first,” Stephens said. “The guys in front of me got their men and did their assignments just like coach taught us. It showed us we were right where we wanted to be, out in front early.”
Another special teams error ruined the Terriers’ second possession. A bad punt snap ended in a net loss of 30 yards and the Cavaliers had a first and goal at the 3. An offside penalty halved that distance and quarterback James-Ryan Salvi connected with Kyle Arnholt for the score.
“That was one of our simple read plays,” Arnholt said. “I read the outside backer and was open. I then caught it, made a move, and took it into the end zone.”
Arnholt had a productive night with five catches for 56 yards and a second TD that put the Cavaliers up 28-7 at intermission.
Salvi was accurate with the passing game all night, completing nine of 13 for 148 yards. The quarterback added a sweet toss of 73 yards to Dalton Breese for the third LB touchdown. Salvi made a deft play fake and hit the wide-open Breese in stride, who completed the play with his feet.
“We needed that offensive production because that was most anybody gained on us this season,” Salvi said. “We are not used to getting pushed back that far. We need to pick it up on defense. Having a good game on offense helped us a lot.”
Most of the rushing attack was handled by Wade, a tough between-the-tackles ballcarrier who ended with 78 yards and a pair of scores.
Byrd was led by its quarterback wLogan Baker, who had 112 yards total offense and his team’s only score. Running back Josh Moore added 135 yards on 19 carries.
“Every play counts and everything matters in football,” Lutz said. “I’d like to have some plays back, but our kids played hard and physical and I’m proud of them.”
Lord Botetourt 21 7 6 7 — 41
William Byrd 0 7 0 0 — 7
L — I. Stephens 93 kickoff return (Baker kick)
L — Arnholt 1 pass from Salvi (Baker kick)
L — Breese 73 pass from Salvi (Baker kick)
WB — Baker 5 run (Patrick kick)
L — Arnholt 45 pass from Salvi (Baker kick)
L — Wade 7 run (kick blocked)
L — Wade 9 run (Baker kick
TEAM STATISTICS
L.Botetourt William Byrd
First downs 13 13
Rushes-yards 28-110 40-200
C-A-I 9-13-0 7-18-1
Passing 148 87
Penalties 1-5 7-92
Punts 1-23 1-33
Fumbles/lost 1-0 3-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Lord Botetourt, Wade 18-78, Peery 4-26,Harrison 5-7, Salvi 1-(-1). William Byrd, Moore 19-135, Baker 21-65.
PASSING – Lord Botetourt, Salvi 9-13-0-148. William Byrd, Baker 7-18-1-87.
RECEIVING – Lord Botetourt, Arnholt 5-56, Givens 2-18, Breese 1-73, X. Stephens 1-1. William Byrd, Dean 2-46, Gross 1-16, Fix 1-13, Tinsley 1-6, Thompson 1-4, Moore 1-2.
