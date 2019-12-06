Asked to describe his quarterback James-Ryan Salvi, Lord Botetourt High football coach Jamie Harless turned to a traditional symbol of tenacity and courage.
“I think of him like every time he looks in the mirror, he sees a bulldog,” Harless said before practice one day this week. “I truly love that about the kid.”
Put another way, don’t let Salvi’s 5-foot-9, 170-pounds and average foot speed fool you.
Pay attention to this measurement instead:
Salvi is 10-0 as the Cavaliers quarterback.
Said resume was enhanced by last week’s 31-23 triumph over Northside for the Region 4D crown in which Salvi’s contributions were a 9-yard touchdown run and five completed passes at 12 yards per.
On the other side of the line of scrimmage, he played safety for a unit that limited the usually high-powered Vikings rushing attack to just 102 yards and one TD.
Salvi and the Cavs and their 13-0 record entertain Heritage Saturday in the state semifinals. That is a rematch of last year’s semis in which the Lynchburg school advanced to the title game.
This season, Salvi moved into the starting offensive lineup (he has been a defensive starter all year) when quarterback Evan Eller went down with a season and career-ending knee injury against Bluefield in the third game.
Salvi led a thrilling second-half comeback with two TD tosses to favorite receiver Kyle Arnholt as LB sent the then top-ranked AA team in West Virginia home with a 20-14 loss.
Those passing statistics expanded over the following nine games and now stand 73 of 123 for 1,187 yards, 15 TDs and four interceptions.
Since becoming the starting QB, he’s been reminded that Harless does not distribute kudos indiscriminately. The player appreciated the bulldog comparison.
“I do not take his comment for granted,” said Salvi, a senior. “I take it to heart because I know he really means it.”
In fact, the same metaphor is a good one for this year’s Cavaliers team – not flashy but strong, tenacious, and determined.
Even to the casual observer, Salvi is a natural leader. When asked to discuss football or anything, he is precise and direct in his language and adult in his approach.
When it comes to what his coach sees and hears, there’s more to it than toughness and football ability.
“The biggest thing I can say about the young man is he’s a winner,” Harless said. “When the game of football is over for him, there are going to be a lot of people working for him.”
So raises the question of Salvi’s postgraduate plans. He’d like to play college football if the chance presents itself. Harless says the topic has come up between them and there will be a more in-depth discussion after the season is over.
Football or no, Salvi intends to have a college education. Better still, he knows what he wants to accomplish with higher education.
“I intend to pursue a computer science degree and eventually do something with data analytics or business intelligence for a major company like Nike or Amazon.”
Another possibility for him is owning or starting his own business. That would follow the example of his parents Ryan and Denise, who have experience as independent distributors of health and wellness products.
Again, Harless describe traits Salvi has now that could translate well to future endeavors.
“He’s driven. I think he gets everything out of himself. A lot of people wake up every day and they can’t get 100 percent out of themselves. But I think Salvi is about as close as you can get to that — he really squeezes about everything he can get out of himself.”
Short term, there is a lot of football left to play.
“I’ve never been the biggest guy on the field or the fastest, but I have learned how to hold my ground.” Salvi said.
Any bulldog ought to be delighted to be so compared.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.