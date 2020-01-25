Picture a 6-foot-3, 300-pound football player sailing downhill on a snowboard.
That could be Lord Botetourt junior Colston Powers in the mountains of North Carolina in upcoming years … if the football coaches at Appalachian State don't mind one of his favorite hobbies.
Powers, who helped Botetourt reach the VHSL Class 3 championship game last month as a two-way lineman, has committed to Appalachian State, turning down a pair of ACC schools in the process.
Powers chose the Mountaineers — whose campus is in Boone, North Carolina — over offers from Virginia, Louisville, Iowa State, Old Dominion and Coastal Carolina, among others.
"It's everything I wanted, good education and I love the mountains," said Powers, who recently was named to the VHSL Class 3 all-state first team. "It's not too small and it's not too big."
Appalachian State had a big 2019 season.
The Mountaineers finished 13-1 with a 31-17 victory over UAB in the New Orleans Bowl.
Powers said Appalachian State initially recruited him when Scott Sattefield was the head coach.
Satterfield left for Louisville after the 2018 season and was replaced by Eli Drinkwitz last year. Drinkwitz left Boone in December to take the head coaching job at Missouri.
The Mountaineers promoted offensive line coach Shawn Clark to the head coaching position, and Powers' name remained high on their recruiting board.
"They were one of the first schools to ever recruit me," Powers said. "The staff who went to Louisville is really who started recruiting me.
"But I really love the school."
Powers said Appalachian State wants him to play offensive guard or tackle when he enters school in the summer of 2021.
The big man is agile enough to play first base on Lord Botetourt's baseball team that reached the Class 3 state quarterfinals last spring.
Powers is the third player from the 2019 Lord Botetourt football team to sign with or commit to an FBS program.
Fellow offensive lineman Gage Bassham (Liberty) and linebacker/defensive end Isaiah Stephens (Coastal Carolina) have signed.
Sophomore offensive lineman Gunner Givens has several FBS offers, including one he picked up Saturday from South Carolina. Junior running back Hunter Rice has an offer from Virginia. Defensive back Evan Eller, who missed almost the entire 2019 season, had an early offer from Army.
Powers said he might have an opportunity for early playing time in Boone.
"My class, they're probably going to sign five or six [offensive linemen]," he said. "They're losing all five seniors on the line [after 2020].
"If I do my job, they won't redshirt me. They'll play who deserves to play."
