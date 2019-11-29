DALEVILLE — Friday was not a bad day to be a Cavalier.
Hours after Virginia ended a 15-year losing streak to Virginia Tech, the Lord Botetourt Cavaliers similarly dispatched their biggest rival.
Botetourt built an early lead, then held off a late rally as the undefeated Cavaliers posted a 31-23 victory over visiting Northside to claim their second straight Region 3D football championship.
And for the second year in a row, Botetourt (13-0) will play Heritage in a Class 3 state semifinal.
This time it will be a home game for the Cavaliers at 1:30 p.m. next Saturday.
“Heritage again,” Lord Botetourt coach Jamie Harless said.
Lord Botetourt appeared to be cruising toward another showdown against the defending state champs, building a 21-0 halftime lead that reached 24-0 in the third quarter.
Unlike the regular season game between the two Blue Ridge District rivals, Botetourt contained Northside running back Christian Fisher this time, holding the hard-nosed senior to 49 yards on 11 carries.
“They outcoached us in that first game on that,” Harless said. “One of the emphases was we were going to play with a better technique on that, and we did.”
The game could not have started worse for Northside (9-4).
Already minus starting center Trey Reiter with a knee injury from last week’s second-round win over Magna Vista, the Vikings lost left guard John Farmer on the first play of the game.
Keenan Bishop was forced to change into a lineman’s jersey number and learn the position on the fly.
The impact was evident.
“We lost our center last week. We had to put in a new kid,” Northside coach Scott Fisher said. “He played as good as he could play. We just never could get anything going.”
Lord Botetourt wasted no time.
The Cavaliers drove 69 yards for a 9-yard touchdown run by quarterback James-Ryan Salvi on the opening series.
Botetourt defensive end Isaiah Stephens recovered a fumble on the next play, setting up an 8-yard TD run by junior tailback Hunter Rice, who finished with 211 yards and three TDs on 37 carries.
The lead grew to 21-0 late in the half on Rice’s 3-yard TD run set up by a 9-yard completion by Salvi to Kyle Arnholt on a fourth-and-5 call.
Salvi completed just five passes, but one was a 33-yarder to Arnholt on third-and-10 on the first drive and a 5-yard toss to Arnholt for another first down on the Cavaliers final TD drive.
“I try to be there for my teammates when we do have to throw a pass,” Salvi said. “Everybody know us as a power team, so I have to be ready when we throw in that pass.
“It can really catch people off guard.”
Terran Baker’s 30-yard field goal put Botetourt up 24-0 in the third quarter before Northside rode the legs and right arm of freshman quarterback Sidney Webb toward a miracle comeback.
First, Webb turned in a spinning 30-yard TD run and a two-point conversion pass to tight end Zach Horton to cut the lead to 24-8 with 8 seconds left in the third quarter.
The first score was set up when Northside’s Quentin Slash intercepted a pass thrown by Rice on a botched trick play.
“We sort of coughed up a hairball there,” Harless said.
Bishop recovered the ensuing onside kick for the Vikings, and it took Webb just four plays to hit Isaac Earls on a 44-yard TD pass.
Fisher’s two-point run made it 24-16.
Botetourt applied the clincher with a 62-yard drive that ended with Rice’s 1-yard run for a 31-16 lead with 3:29 to play.
Baker had seemingly put the Cavaliers up with a 44-yard field goal, but Harless elected to accept a roughing-the-holder penalty, putting the ball at the 14-yard line.
Northside had one last gasp as Webb’s 16-yard TD pass and a PAT made it 31-23 with 2:03 to play.
“You can cultivate kids from everywhere, but you can’t measure a player’s heart until they are on the field,” Fisher said. “Our kids played with a lot of heart tonight.
“No excuses. We got beat. We’ll take our heart any day of the week. When you stay together and have heart, good things will happen.”
Salvi knows Botetourt — which matched a single-season school record for victories — will have to play a complete 48-minute game next week against the defending champions.
“We kind of lost a little bit of focus,” the Botetourt senior said. “We’ve got to regain the focus and keep it up in the second half for a full game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.