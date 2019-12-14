LYNCHBURG — Hopewell had Virginia’s Gatorade player of the year.
Blue Devils coach Ricky Irby got a Gatorade bath.
Lord Botetourt’s chances to win its first state football championship in school history were doused Saturday.
Junior running back TreVeyon Henderson — already feted as the state’s top player — rushed for 223 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead Hopewell to a 35-7 victory over the previously unbeaten Cavaliers in the VHSL Class 3 final at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium.
Hopewell concluded a perfect 15-0 season with its second state title in three years.
Lord Botetourt (14-1) lost its second final in five seasons, doomed this time by five turnovers.
Botetourt coach Jamie Harless was not a sympathy seeker after the Cavaliers’ only loss of the season.
“I’d ride through hell with this bunch any day of the week,” Harless said. "I’ll never feel down with these guys.
“We made mistakes. It’s not like it was anything intentional. Hopewell was the reason for a lot of those things happening. Hopewell puts some pressure on you. They’ve got a fine football team. Tremendous defensive team speed.”
Henderson showed several gears himself, shifting, slithering and speeding all over the field
The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder with scholarship offers from the likes of Clemson, Ohio State and Alabama scored four TDs in the blink of an eye.
He turned a sweep around left end into a 61-yard TD on the Blue Devils’ second play of the game for a 7-0 lead.
Henderson added a 16-yard run on a series that took just five plays for a 14-0 margin before the first quarter ended.
In the second half, he turned a screen pass into a 23-yard TD to cap another five-play drive.
Finally, he put Hopewell up 28-0 with 2:15 left in the third quarter on a 53-yard sprint on the first play after the Blue Devils had stopped Botetourt on fourth down.
Twelve offensive plays for the Region 3A champions, four TDs.
“He can get through in hole you can make,” Botetourt senior linebacker Ethan Clower said. “A 12-inch hole, he can probably get in.”
Henderson turned in the play of the game on Hopewell’s second series of the third quarter.
Facing fourth-and-20 from the Botetourt 23, Blue Devils quarterback Joseph Eliades lofted a screen pass over the head of Cavaliers defensive end Xavier Stephens.
Henderson made the catch, and Stephens made a diving attempt at the stop. He got a fingertip on Henderson’s heel, but not enough. The Hopewell star stepped away and sailed to the end zone for a 21-0 lead.
“I thought I got him on the tackle. He just slipped right out from me though.
He’s such an athlete. It’s hard to tackle him.”
Henderson said he felt Stephens’ hand on his foot.
“He got me a little bit,” the Hopewell junior said. “But once I broke off, I turned on the jets.”
Henderson’s 53-yard sprint with 2:15 left in the third quarter gave him 53 TDs, making him one of a handful of VHSL players to top the 50 TDs in a single season.
Despite the lopsided loss, Botetourt mounted a threat late in the second quarter when the Cavaliers put star running back Hunter Rice at quarterback.
Taking shotgun snaps, Rice had consecutive carries of 11, 11 and 16 yards and Botetourt had a first down at the Hopewell 20.
However, Rice — who finished with 173 yards on 31 carries — was stripped on the next play, losing a fumble that was recovered by Anthony Hale.
“That was a big turnover, and they had quite a few of them today,” Hopewell coach Ricky Irby said. “They didn’t play their best game.
“[Rice is] a heck of a football player. We knew we weren’t going to stop him. We wanted to put some points on the board and make them play from behind.”
Lord Botetourt lost three fumbles, and quarterback James-Ryan Salvi was picked off twice.
The Cavaliers finally got on the board when Kyle Arnholt intercepted a pass by Eliades and raced 52 yards to cut the deficit to 28-7 with 10:46 to play.
Hopewell returned the favor when Kaiveon Cox batted down an option pitch by Salvi and ran 30 yards for the final score.
“He stepped out, then he stepped in on me,” Salvi said. “I tried to pitch it out. He stepped back out. It was a really good play by him.”
Lord Botetourt’s defense stopped three Hopewell drives inside the 20-yard line, including one at the Cavaliers’ 2, but the Blue Ridge District champs could not overcome the three lost fumbles and two interceptions.
Botetourt also saw two-way starting lineman Colston Powers leave the game in the third quarter with a leg injury.
“We didn’t play our best,” Rice said. “This wasn’t anywhere close to our best game.”
Nevertheless, positive vibes came from the Cavaliers after the game.
Botetourt set a school record with 14 victories and a second consecutive Region 3D title.
Even without 2018 Class 3 defensive player of the year Evan Eller, who exited in Week 3 with a torn ACL, the Cavaliers were one of the final 12 teams standing throughout the VHSL.
“I actually feel pretty good, working with everyone since I was in the first grade,” Clower said. “It’s crazy to see everyone grow to where we are now.”
Lord Botetourt had just one winning season from 2001 to 2011 before Harless took over the program.
Since then, the Cavaliers have won 80 games in eight seasons with a 56-11 record in the last five years.
“In the last eight years these kids have really put Lord Botetourt on the map,” Harless said.
If Botetourt’s glass was half full, Hopewell’s water buckets were empty.
After getting wet following a comeback victory over Goochland last week in the semifinals, Irby was ready.
“My son was in there, and he came and asked me for my phone,” the Hopewell coach said. “That kind of happened last week and I got hit with the cooler. As soon as he asked me for my phone, I knew it was coming.”
