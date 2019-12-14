Lord Botetourt Logo.jpg (copy) (copy)

LYNCHBURG — TreVeyon Henderson scored four touchdowns Saturday as Hopewell defeated Lord Botetourt 35-7 in the VHSL Class 3 football final at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium.

Henderson scored on runs of 61 and 19 yards in the first half, and added a 23-yard pass reception and a 53-yard TD run in the second half as Hopewell completed a 15-0 season with its second championship in three years.

Lord Botetourt scored on a 53-yard interception return by Kyle Arnholt in the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers ended their season 14-1 with their second loss in the championship game in five years.

