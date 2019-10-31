CHRISTIANSBURG — The students at Christiansburg High School had a holiday from classes last Friday.
It was no day off for Maston Stanley.
Hours before he suited up for Christiansburg's River Ridge District game against Patrick Henry, the senior running back and linebacker was mowing neighborhood yards.
After playing nearly every snap in a 54-48 loss to the Patriots, he got up early Saturday morning and headed out to split some wood.
With a wood splitter?
"No," Stanley said. "With an ax."
Were you using a wedge?
"No, all me," he said.
Stanley uses his bare hands to chop down opposing ball carriers.
The 6-foot, 200-pound middle linebacker ranks second in Timesland with 105 total tackles (73 solos, 64 assists), putting him over the 100-mark for the third year in a row.
In his spare time, Stanley leads Christiansburg's single-back offense in rushing with 757 yards on 140 carries.
Heading into Friday's River Ridge game at Cave Spring, Stanley is the only Timesland player who leads his team in rushing yardage and total tackles.
Being Maston Stanley is a full-time job.
"We can't afford to get him off [the field]," Christiansburg coach Alex Wilkens said. "He's our best cover guy on punts. He's our best cover guy on kickoffs. He's even kicked off for us this year and then be first guy downfield making the tackle.
"If we were in a traditional I-[formation], and he was touching the ball 25 times a game instead of 17, Maston would have 150, 200 yards a game."
Wilkens is in his third year as Christiansburg's head coach after replacing Tim Cromer, who took the Blue Demons to a VHSL Group AA Division 4 runner-up finish in 2014.
The program slumped to 2-8 and 1-9 records in Cromer's final two seasons, and Wilkens suffered through an 0-10 rookie campaign in 2017.
Last year, Christiansburg finished 2-9 under the Floyd County native and former Glenvar assistant.
The Blue Demons won their first three games in 2019 but now stand 3-5 overall, 0-4 in the Blue Ridge.
However, there are 70 players in the program and the JV team is 7-1 with a win this fall over Salem's JV.
Stanley's development is symbolic of Christiansburg's steady climb.
Today he bench presses 315 pounds and squats 500, a far cry from 2016 when he earned a spot on the varsity squad as a freshman … at 150 pounds.
"I was undersized," he said. "That didn't stop me. My mindset makes me want to keep pushing. I earned my spot on varsity. I've been trying to teach others how they can earn their spot too."
That jives with the message Wilkens gave his players when he accepted the head coaching position.
"My mantra when I came in here was be 'blue-collar Blue Demons,' " Wilkens said. "He fits that to a 'T.' "
Cromer, who has rejoined the football staff while continuing to serve as Christiansburg's athletic director, has seen Stanley's growth first-hand.
"He has really improved and gotten bigger in the last four years," Cromer said. "I'm real proud of him."
Long-time followers of Christiansburg's football program should not be surprised.
Stanley's father, Jeff Stanley, starred for the Blue Demons on offense and defense at the same positions in the same jersey number — 31.
Jeff Stanley also was Christiansburg's first individual state wrestling champion, claiming back-to-back titles in 1991 and ’92.
Athletics are in the Stanley genes.
Maston's grandfather, Scott Stanley, grew up in Carroll County in the 1960s playing football with a quarterback named Frank Beamer.
His twin sister, Kyndall, stars in softball at Christiansburg and will play next year at Radford University.
Stanley isn't certain of his plans next year.
He wants to play college football and is considering bypassing the 2019-20 wrestling season to work on his body and join the Christiansburg track and field team.
Stanley was a Class 3 state qualifier last year for Christiansburg at 182 pounds when he wrestled in the last half of the season with a broken wrist.
He wears a cast during football games to protect a fractured left thumb.
"If he had an injury, he wouldn't let us keep him out." Wilkens said.
Stanley and his returning teammates found out first-hand just how far from the top of the VHSL Region 3D ranks in last year's 62-6 first-round playoff loss to Lord Botetourt.
The Lord Botetourt bulldozers flattened everything in sight.
"His strength is definitely the pursuit," Wilkens said. "Lord Botetourt did a good job running straight at him. His goal this year was to get better at that."
Numerous Blue Demons worked out all spring and summer. During VHSL-mandated "dead periods" when no coaches were allowed to be present, guess who organized the sessions?
"I've tried to do my best here to be a leader, even as a sophomore, just wanting to put a hard-work mentality in everybody's head," Stanley said.
"We've got to work harder to be at the top of the podium and not at the bottom."
