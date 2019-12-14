Just like they did four years ago, Galax and Riverheads battled down to the final minute of the VHSL Class 1 state title football game on Saturday.
Unlike 2015, the Gladiators were the ones that came out on top.
Cole Burton’s 60-yard rushing touchdown with 4:02 left broke a 24-24 tie and gave Riverheads a lead it didn't lose, as the Gladiators’ defense stopped Galax on downs in the game’s final minute to take a 31-24 win over the Maroon Tide at Salem Stadium.
It was the fourth straight Class 1 state title for Riverheads (15-0) and its 26th straight victory overall. The Gladiators last postseason loss came in the 2015 state final where Galax stopped a Riverheads’ two-point conversion on the last play of the game to win 7-6.
“You butt heads all game long and it hurts, but this is what you play for,” Riverheads running back Zack Smiley said.
Trailing 24-21, Galax’s defense forced a Riverheads punt with a little over 9 minutes left. Eight plays and 79 yards later the Maroon Tide found themselves with a first and goal at the 1-yard line.
After back-to-back quarterback sneaks were stuffed for no gain, Galax quarterback Cole Pickett went back in shotgun on third down, but the snap got behind him. Pickett fell on the loose ball at the 14-yard line, but Galax was forced to settle for a 31-yard Eduardo Ortiz field goal to tie things at 24-all with 4:33 left.
Just three plays after the field goal, Riverheads answered back when Burton busted through up the middle on his way to a 60-yard TD run that put the Gladiators back up 31-24.
Galax (12-2) had one last chance in the game’s final minute, but after a holding penalty and sack, the Maroon Tide faced a 4th-and-30 from the Galax 40. Cole Pickett’s desperation pass to Zach Johnson was broken up at the Riverheads’ 25 sealing the win for the Gladiators.
“Nobody gave us a chance today, but I had a feeling that we’d show up,” Galax coach Mark Dixon said. “We had a shot.”
One person that didn’t underestimate the Maroon Tide’s chances at victory was Riverheads coach Robert Casto.
“Galax is a great football team. We’re very fortunate to beat a team the quality of that,” Casto said. “Everybody got their 10 dollars’ worth today.”
Galax got on the scoreboard first late in the first quarter when running back Denver Brown scampered for a 33-yard TD to make it 7-0 with 25 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Riverheads, though, dominated the second quarter, outscoring the Maroon Tide 17-0. The Gladiators capped the half off when Smiley from his linebacker position picked off a screen pass attended for Brown that was overthrown.
Smiley returned the interception 45 yards for a score — his second touchdown of the quarter, to make it 17-7 with 1:01 left in the half.
“We talked about that all week. [Brown] was my key and I stepped up and it was there,” Smiley said.
Smiley, a junior, finished with 135 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, along with his pick-six.
Even with the first-quarter touchdown run, Brown was held to 55 rushing yards in the first half, as Galax ran the ball 12 times and threw it 10 over the first two quarters. That play calling was something Dixon said he regretted.
“I wish we would have run the ball more in the first half and that was on me," Dixon said. "We should have stuck with what we do. That was me coaching fearful.”
After watching film at halftime, Dixon decided to go back to the run in the second half and it paid off immediate dividends when Brown ran the ball on all four plays of the Maroon Tide’s opening third quarter drive, capped off by a 17-yard TD run to make it 17-14 at the 10:40 mark of the third.
“They run the ball on everyone," Casto said. "I don’t know why anybody would think they couldn’t run it against us.”
Riverheads responded to Galax’s score just a little over a minute later when Smiley scored his third touchdown of the day on a 45-yard run to make it 24-14 with 9:24 left in the quarter.
Galax again cut the deficit down to a touchdown with 3:17 left in the third when Pickett threw across his body and connected with Johnson on a 4-yard scoring strike to make it 24-21 setting up the fourth quarter dramatics.
Pickett, a junior, finished 10-for-16 with 111 passing yards, while Brown rushed for 144 yards in his final high school football game.
Saturday’s final appearance was Galax’s first since 2015, after losing three straight years in the state semifinals.
“The journey they took this community on is pretty awesome,” Dixon said. “As they get older, they’ll appreciate that journey more.”
