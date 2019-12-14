LYNCHBURG — A fingernail, perhaps a blade of the fake grass on the Williams Stadium field, maybe just a hair — that was the distance between disaster and what could have been a football game-saving play.
One touchdown play that Hopewell executed impeccably and Lord Botetourt barely missed stopping was the turning point in what would be a 35-7 Blue Devils victory in the VHSL Class 3 state championship.
It was midway through the third quarter of Saturday’s contest and not much at all had gone right for Lord Botetourt, yet the Cavaliers trailed Hopewell by only two touchdowns.
As poorly as things had gone to that point, the Cavaliers had very obviously emerged from their dressing quarters after intermission with renewed faith and enthusiasm.
Why not be fired up? To a man, the Cavaliers knew that despite three turnovers, a pile of irritating penalties, and an explosive 62-yard touchdown play by the Blue Devils’ talented running back TreVeyon Henderson in the first two quarters, Lord Botetourt still only trailed 14-0.
There was every reason to hope that a comeback was one or two big plays away from happening.
Cavaliers coach Jamie Harless certainly believed it and there was no doubt he’d shared those sentiments with his ballplayers at the break.
“Look, I’d ride through hell with this bunch,” the coach said afterward. “I’ll never feel down with these guys.”
Hopewell took the second half kickoff and stalled at once with a three play and punt possession. The Cavaliers ran out of gas themselves in the series that followed, but only after driving to the Hopewell 32 and surrendering the football on downs.
A 56-yard sprint by Robert Briggs to open the subsequent Blue Devils drive gave his team a first down at the 13. Three plays extended the drive only 5 yards and prior to the fourth-down play, Hopewell was tagged for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, one adding to a combined 214 yards worth for the two teams 112 going to the Devils.
Hopewell quarterback Joseph Eliades only threw eight passes all afternoon, but the fourth-and-long play that came next was the game’s biggest. Hopewell offensive coordinator Brock Parker called a swing pass to the left designed to give ace running back Henderson some space to work wonders.
The problem was, Botetourt defensive tackle Xavier Stephens had the play sniffed out in advance.
“I read everything and saw it perfectly,” Stephens said. “Coach Harless told us to watch for the screen, so I was waiting for it. It was perfect timing — all except I couldn’t tackle [Henderson].”
Stephens came as close as you could come to getting enough of a piece of Henderson’s lower leg and foot to trip him up and make the stop. Henderson never went down.
“He got me a little bit, but once I broke off … “ said Henderson, who made a couple of deft moves en route to the end zone on the 23-yard scoring play.
Stephens was terribly disappointed, of course, but gave full credit to the opponent.
“He’s a tremendous athlete,” Stephens said. “He’s going to do big things, you’ll probably see him in the league.”
Without getting too far ahead of ourselves, it’s not overstating it to say that Henderson had a sensational day at Liberty University. The TD catch that turned the momentum for good part of a 237 all-purpose day that included 208 on 19 carries. He totaled four touchdowns.
The next time Hopewell (14-0) had the ball, Henderson scored on a 53-yard winning footrace that put his team up 28-0, building on what was already an insurmountable deficit.
“He could run through any gap you gave him,” Cavaliers linebacker Ethan Clower said. “We tried to close every gap, but unfortunately, they got through a few times.”
The most explosive play by Lord Botetourt the whole game came on defense.
Kyle Arnholt at safety stepped in front of a Blue Devils receiver and hot-footed down the right sideline all the way to the end zone. That made it 28-7 with 10 minutes 46 seconds left in the game.
“I read the play in our pass coverage and the ball happened to come right at me,” he said. “I saw open grass and took it to the house.”
Down three TDs, the Cavaliers (13-1) still had a sliver of a chance, but that ended on their next offensive series when an errant pitch on a option play involving quarterback James-Ryan Salvi and running back Hunter Rice was snatched by Kaiveon Cox then ended 30 yards later with one last TD.
The final score looked like a romp. That was misleading, but the what-ifs were numerous.
