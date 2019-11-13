THURSDAY
REGION 4D
No. 7 JEFFERSON FOREST (6-4) at No. 2 E.C. GLASS (9-1)
Coaches: Jefferson Forest, Paul White; E.C. Glass, Jeff Woody.
Jefferson Forest Cavaliers: Gave up average of 43 points in losses to George Washington, Glass, Liberty Christian and Heritage. … Made switch back to wishbone offense late in season, White's first with the program. … Leaders: RB-LB Keenan Cupit (180-1,523, 18 TDs) and WR Danteas Braxton (16-449, 9 TDs receiving).
E.C. Glass Hilltoppers: Started 8-0 before 15-14 loss to Heritage on late two-point conversion. … Edged Brookville 19-18 last week in only other game held below 30 points. … Leaders: QB DreSean Kendrick (155-,1704 rushing, 25 TDs; 59-116, 6 TDs, 897 yards passing) and RB Ty Foster (90-825, 12 TDs).
Fast facts: Rematch of Sept. 20 game at City Stadium that Glass won 59-21. … Kendrick is the son of ex-Virginia Tech RB Andre Kendrick. … He set Glass career total offense record this year. … Cupit has committed to Central Florida to play linebacker.
Next week: Winner plays No. 3 Pulaski County or No. 6 Blacksburg.
Prediction: E.C. Glass 37, Jefferson Forest 24.
