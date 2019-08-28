CHILHOWIE
Coach: Coach: Jeff Robinson (seventh season)
Record at Lord Chilhowie: 44-29 Last season: 14-1, 3-0 (lost in Class 1 state final)
Returning offensive starters: 1 | Returning defensive starters: 3
Players to watch: QB Logan Adams (6-1, 195, sr.), LB Jared Johnson (6-1, 245, sr.), WR-DB Malachi Thomas (5-7, 145, sr.), WR Lucas Doss (6-0, 160, sr.), OL-DL Lucas Greer (5-10, 225, sr.), RB Jordan Williams (6-1, 195, jr.), RB Jonathan Gilley (6-1, 170, soph.), QB D.J. Martin (5-8, 175, jr.), PK Daniel Hutton (6-1, 155, soph.), LB Gabio Silverio (5-10, 190, jr.).
2018 summary: The Warriors set a single-season school record for wins before falling 35-7 to Riverheads in the championship game. Chilhowie’s closest regular-season game was 46-23 against PH-Glade Spring. The defense allowed just 43 points in the other nine wins. Postseason wins against Eastside, Grundy, PH-Glade Spring and Galax put the Warriors in the final for the second year in a row.
Outlook: Chilhowie has a new look this season as 15 seniors graduated from the 2018 squad. The offense has one only returning starter and will be led by Adams who replaces Zack Cale at QB. Williams and Gilley will look to pick up the production at running back of Greg Sanchez, last year’s Class 1 offensive player of the year. Martin will not only be the backup QB but will be used at multiple spots. In tight games Hutton could be an advantage after being named second-team all-state as a freshman. The biggest challenge will be with the team’s depth. The Warriors had roster numbers at a Class 2 level over the last two seasons, but in 2019 most will go both ways playing 80 to 90 snaps a night. The Warriors dominated Region 1D last year. The rest of the field still might be playing catch-up.
RURAL RETREAT
Coach: Jamey Hughes (second season) Record at Rural Retreat: 2-8
Last season: 2-8, 1-5 in MED (did not qualify for playoffs)
Returning offensive starters: 6 | Returning defensive starters: 5
Players to watch: QB-DB Isaac O’Neil (6-0, 167, sr.), WR-DB Wyatt Sage (5-11, 189, jr.), RB-DB Dorian Delp (5-8, 169, jr.), RB-DB Lucas Brewer (5-9, 164, jr.), OL-LB Wyatt Cregger (6-2, 193, sr.), OL-DL Nathan Jones (5-11, 237, sr.), LB-RB Jacob Alford (5-11, 182, soph.), OL-DL Nathan Turner (5-11, 230, jr.), TE-LB Hunter Lemmon (6-3, 202, jr.), TE-LB Chase Musser (6-2, 204, soph.)
2018 summary: The Indians had a young team that had trouble putting up points against its better opponents, suffering shutouts against Grayson County (18-0), Galax (42-0) and Chilhowie (50-0). A 28-6 victory over Bland County avoided a last-place finish in the Mountain Empire. The other win was 40-8 over Northwood. The Indians’ top effort came in a 41-34 season-ending loss to rival George Wythe.
Outlook: Rural Retreat experience returning in the skill positions led by O’Neil under center. The senior QB has started 21 games over the past two seasons. Behind O’Neil in the backfield will be returnees Delp and Brewer. Delp rushed for over 800 yards and 14 TDs in 2018 while Brewer was out with injuries. In 2017, Brewer compiled over 750 yards rushing and 13 TDs as a freshman. Sage is also back at receiver and brings championship experience to the field after reaching the Class 1 160 final at last year’s state wrestling tournament. Rural Retreat has rejoined the Hogoheegee District, and they played the other four members last year. Even with a nine-game schedule because of Bath County’s cancellation, the win total looks to go up and a Region 1D playoff berth should follow.