When Kelly Mitchell was a 260-pound eighth-grader in Hidden Valley’s football program, Titans coach Scott Weaver envisioned an important role for the big kid.
“He was our Division I tackle of the future,” Weaver said.
The Hidden Valley coach is thankful that Mitchell had other ideas.
Mitchell wasn’t keen on playing in the offensive line.
More importantly, he wasn’t big on being big.
By the time he reported to practice for his freshman year on the JV team, Mitchell had dropped 70 pounds and told Weaver he wanted to play tight end.
“I felt out of shape and fat,” Mitchell said. “I was shy and self-conscious so I had to switch something up.
“I was tired of playing line. I didn’t like it. I knew my athletic ability, so I had to start getting to where I could be.”
It took some time for Mitchell to convince his coach that he could catch a forward pass, particularly when his only attempt in the eighth grade bounced of his hands and wound up as an interception.
Nevertheless, Mitchell persisted.
“I was in his ear about playing tight end,” he said. “He didn’t believe I could catch so I had to prove that first.”
Mitchell also had to prove something to himself.
“I was still that fat kid in my head,” he said. “It took a little while for that to go away.”
Any doubts have disappeared.
Now a 6-foot-4, 222-pound senior heading into the Aug. 30 season opener against Patrick Henry, Mitchell has caught 82 passes for 1,255 yards and 10 touchdowns in two seasons at tight end for the Titans.
“For a tight end, that’s pretty monstrous,” Weaver said.
Others are taking notice.
Mitchell has scholarship offers from Marshall and Richmond with a good possibility of more schools jumping on board.
For the first time in his career, Mitchell is playing defense as a starting end. In Friday’s scrimmage against Giles, he was a force with four tackles for loss in minimal playing time.
Mitchell probably would have played defense as a junior in 2018 had he not broken a toe trying to dunk a basketball during the offseason.
Mitchell, a starting center for Hidden Valley’s basketball team was trying to slam an alley-oop pass thrown by one of Weaver’s football assistants.
“I went up, slipped off the rim. My toe … it just broke,” he said.
Somehow, the assistant is still on the staff.
“He was in the doghouse for about three months,” Weaver said.
It was not the only basketball injury to affect the Titans’ football fortunes. Quarterback Grayson Carroll broke both wrists in a similar accident and could not throw a football for most of last summer. Mitchell’s receiving numbers dropped from 44 in 2018 to 37 last year.
Now there is a strict no-dunk rule for football players once basketball season ends.
“If Coach Weaver sees me trying to dunk, that’s bad,” Mitchell said. “But I’m more athletic now. I can throw down.”
Weaver believes a healthy Mitchell on both ends of the football field will raise some eyebrows this fall.
“His tape was so good with that setback that this year playing defense, being healthy, being faster, being stronger, being bigger ... his tape is going to be out of this world,” the Hidden Valley coach said.
“If you’re a Division I player, you’re going to play both ways. Last year he would have played both ways had he been healthy.”
Mitchell said he is in no hurry to make a college commitment.
“When my senior mid-year tape goes out, I might get some action then and make my decision,” he said. “But if I’m not feeling it, I’ll probably wait until after the season.”
Hidden Valley is the smallest school in the River Ridge District by more than 100 students but the Titans’ football program has sent a growing list of players to FBS and FCS schools.
Matt Aiken (Navy), David Williams (Navy), Jake Kite (Duke), Tyriq Harris (Charlotte), Nate Atkins (William and Mary), Mason Dermott (VMI), Ryan Mitchell (Navy) and Jonah Fitzgerald (Old Dominion) are not bad role models.
Weaver said NFL teams have sent him questionnaires about Atkins and Harris. Ryan Mitchell, who is not related to Kelly, might be a starting receiver this fall at Navy. Fitzgerald is trying to make the depth chart at quarterback at ODU.
Realizing those players have passed through the same hallways serves as extra motivation for Kelly Mitchell.
“It definitely does help,” he said. “For me, Jonah was my mentor guy. To see the amount of work and dedication he put in was just amazing to me.”
Mitchell’s physical transformation is amazing in itself. How did he drop 70 pounds in less than one year?
“I kind of stopped eating,” he said. “I cut out all the sweet teas and sodas, and just started drinking water. I wouldn’t eat until lunch, and I would eat a salad. Then at dinner I would eat a big dinner. It kind of worked for me.
And now Mitchell is working at tight end and defensive end.
“We thought he was our left tackle of the future,” Weaver said. “Kind of glad he turned out not to be that.”